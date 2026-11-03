Commanders Lose Three More Players to Injured Reserve Ahead of Rams Game

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Washington Commanders are putting Jeremy McNichols, Daron Payne, and Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve, meaning all three will miss at least four games. Payne and Kinlaw missed Sunday night's game against Philadelphia, and McNichols hurt his foot during the game.



Payne reportedly suffered a season-ending Jones fracture during Friday's practice, while McNichols is expected to miss significant time with a midfoot injury. Tim Settle Jr. and Shy Tuttle remain available at defensive tackle, although Washington could still look for additional help. Byron Cowart was elevated from the practice squad before the Philly game; he isn't automatically part of the active roster for the Rams game. Jer'Zhan Newton is still in his 21-day practice window and must be activated before he can play.



What's really bad for McNichols here is that he just came back from IR after missing the first five weeks with a quadriceps injury; he can't seem to catch a break. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt also on IR with a groin injury, Washington had been down to Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler on its active roster. According to The Athletic, the Commanders claimed Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle on Tuesday, bringing back a player who was on their practice squad earlier this season. Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds remain practice-squad options. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was worried that McNichols' injury was serious, and was already looking ahead on Monday during his press conference: "It's definitely something that, once we go through the scans to see where we're at, we have some [backs] on practice squad as well."



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.

The #Commanders are placing RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Daron Payne, and DL Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/9ULqMtfRIZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2026