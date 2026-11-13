Commanders-Giants Inactives: Treylon Burks Active, Malik Harrison Out

The Washington Commanders will have Treylon Burks back for Thursday night’s rematch with the New York Giants. Burks is active after missing Sunday’s loss to the Rams with a foot injury, giving Jayden Daniels the downfield option Washington missed while Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown remain on injured reserve.



At center, Washington has a different problem. Lucas Patrick is out with a concussion, leaving Nick Allegretti to start against a Giants defense that sacked Daniels five times in the teams’ 27-27 Week 5 tie. Tight end Colson Yankoff is also out with a knee injury. Here are both teams’ Week 10 inactive lists:



Here are the Week 10 inactive lists for both teams:

Commanders Inactives

C Lucas Patrick

TE Colson Yankoff

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (emergency third quarterback)

DT Ricky Barber

CB Isaac Yiadom

G Tanoa Togiai

Patrick and Yankoff were already ruled out in Washington’s final injury report. The Commanders signed linebacker Ale Kaho from the practice squad and elevated center Julian Good-Jones. Yankoff had played 185 special-teams snaps this season, and Good-Jones adds depth behind Allegretti.

Giants Inactives

CB Paulson Adebo

OT J.C. Davis

OL Josh Sills

CB Nikko Reed

DT C.J. Okoye

TE Thomas Fidone

OLB Malik Harrison

Harrison was the only Giants player with a game designation on New York’s final injury report, listed as questionable with a groin injury. He is out, as are cornerbacks Adebo and Reed. Running back Cam Skattebo is back in the lineup after missing the Eagles game with a hamstring injury.

The Commanders and Giants kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here is how to watch and listen, along with the game-night weather forecast.



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