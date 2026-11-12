How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football: TV, Time, Stream and Radio

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants meet for the second time this season Thursday night, just over a month after their first game ended in a 27-27 tie at Northwest Stadium. This time, the rematch takes place at MetLife Stadium, with Washington coming off a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and New York fresh off its 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.



The Commanders enter Week 10 at 2-5-1 and will have another change at center after Lucas Patrick suffered a concussion Sunday. Head coach Dan Quinn has already confirmed Nick Allegretti will start against New York, which enters at 5-2-1. Washington will also be working with a different group of players than it had in the first meeting.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 10 matchup against the Giants.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Giants Game Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Prime Video nationally; FOX 5 DC (WTTG) and FOX 5 NY (WNYW) locally.

New York leads the all-time regular-season series 107-74-6.

Washington has won its last two road games against the Giants and is 32-57-3 all-time against New York on the road.

This will be the sixth Thursday Night Football meeting between the teams. Washington has a 2-3 record in the previous five.

The Giants and Commanders tied 27-27 in their Week 5 meeting on Oct. 11, with neither team able to put the game away in overtime.

Fans attending Thursday night's game can also check the Commanders-Giants weather forecast for the latest conditions expected at MetLife Stadium.

burg on burg on burg on burg pic.twitter.com/TAjF7fLQqM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 10, 2026

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

Prime Video will carry Thursday's game nationally as part of Thursday Night Football. The game will also be available on local television in the Washington, D.C., and New York markets.



Play-by-play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung



Fans in the Washington television market can watch on FOX 5 DC (WTTG), while viewers in the New York market can find the game on FOX 5 NY (WNYW).



Outside those local broadcast areas, viewers will need an eligible streaming option to watch the game live.

How to Stream Commanders vs. Giants

Fans can stream Thursday Night Football through Prime Video with an eligible Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription.



Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The Prime Video broadcast includes the traditional game feed, Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats, and a Spanish-language presentation.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



NFL Sunday Ticket does not include Thursday Night Football. That subscription is intended for out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.



For viewers outside the United States, NFL Game Pass International on DAZN carries NFL games in supported countries, subject to local broadcast restrictions.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Giants

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.

Commanders vs. Giants Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

C Lucas Patrick — concussion

TE Colson Yankoff — knee

Patrick entered concussion protocol during Sunday's loss to the Rams, and rookie Matt Gulbin finished the game at center. Quinn confirmed Tuesday that Nick Allegretti will start against New York.



That puts Allegretti back in the starting lineup against a Giants defense that blitzes at the third-highest rate in the NFL. His last start came in Week 3 at right guard against the Seattle Seahawks.



Colson Yankoff also missed practice throughout the short week with a knee injury and will not play Thursday.



Washington's complete practice participation and injury updates are available in the Commanders' final injury report.

New York QUESTIONABLE

LB Malik Harrison — groin

Malik Harrison was limited throughout the week and is the only Giants player carrying a questionable designation.



The complete list of New York injuries and practice participation is available in the Giants' official injury report.



The final inactive lists will be released approximately 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Commanders enter Thursday night three games behind New York in the NFC East, with another opportunity to close the gap after the teams tied in October. Washington has won just once since that meeting and will be looking for its first road win against a division opponent this season.



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