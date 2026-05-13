Commanders Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

Now that free agency, the NFL Draft, and rookie minicamp are in the books, the NFL is set to officially release the 2026 schedules this week, but it also rolls out important matchups via leaks before the official release.

The Washington Commanders are excited about what they can accomplish in 2026 after a lackluster 2025, and we are starting to learn when they will be playing some of their opponents through the aforementioned leaks.

Week 4: October 4, 2026 vs. the Indianapolis Colts

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

There aren't many big storylines when it comes to the Commanders facing off against the Colts in Week 4 of 2026.

However, it will mark the first time that Jayden Daniels plays in an international game after missing last season's contest against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain. And sticking with the quarterbacks, it will be intriguing to see if Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will be 100 percent ready to go after tearing his Achilles tendon last season. If he is back and ready to go, it will mark Jones, who formerly played for the New York Giants, to face off against one of his former rivals.

Colts vs. Commanders in London. pic.twitter.com/hRBIb6X5XT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026

The revamped Commanders' defense will get an early shot on a worldwide stage to show that they have turned it around against an efficient Colts' offense led by running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Commanders will enter the game trailing in the all-time series against the Colts, 11-21. The most recent matchup came back in 2022, which resulted in the Commanders coming away with a 17-16 victory.

Speculation

As official schedule leaks continue to be released, there is speculation that the Commanders will not be playing on Thanksgiving after the announcement that the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys would be playing on the holiday. While it's not a foregone conclusion, as they still could find themselves playing on Thanksgiving, it would be far-fetched if the NFL decided to have three NFC East teams participating on the day.

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