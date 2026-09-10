Commanders Injury Report: Daron Payne Added as 4 Players Limited Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia with a new name on it: Daron Payne. Seeing Payne listed with a knee injury is concerning and brings the total number of limited players for Washington to four, with K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Odafe Oweh all appearing again on the report.



Javon Kinlaw was also added to the report, but practiced in full. Potentially not having Payne could be crucial in the fight to limit Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. No change in news isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the other players — Croskey-Merritt, Chaisson, and Oweh — haven't been downgraded, but their status remains unresolved.



As suspected, Friday's injury report will decide what Washington's defensive front will look like Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Friday's list will tell us if this has been a walk down 'Precautionary Boulevard,' or if we're about to see a heavy dose of Joshua Josephs in Week 1.

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