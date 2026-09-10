Skip to main content
Commander Country

Commanders Injury Report: Daron Payne Added as 4 Players Limited Before Eagles Game

Daron Payne joined Washington’s injury report Thursday as four Commanders remained limited ahead of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Eagles.
Philip Hughes|
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders released their second injury report ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia with a new name on it: Daron Payne. Seeing Payne listed with a knee injury is concerning and brings the total number of limited players for Washington to four, with K’Lavon Chaisson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Odafe Oweh all appearing again on the report.

Javon Kinlaw was also added to the report, but practiced in full. Potentially not having Payne could be crucial in the fight to limit Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. No change in news isn't necessarily a bad thing, as the other players — Croskey-Merritt, Chaisson, and Oweh — haven't been downgraded, but their status remains unresolved.

As suspected, Friday's injury report will decide what Washington's defensive front will look like Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Friday's list will tell us if this has been a walk down 'Precautionary Boulevard,' or if we're about to see a heavy dose of Joshua Josephs in Week 1.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

Share on XFollow NFLFanzone
Home/News