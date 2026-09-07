5 Questions That Will Define Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 1

For the Washington Commanders, Week 1 will be the first real test of everything the staff has spent the summer building. While questions remain about the health of some of the players on the defensive front, most of the main roster decisions have already been made. As Washington gears up for a trip to Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon, the staff is bracing for what will surely be some immediate stressors. The Commanders are bringing a new offense that features a reshuffled offensive line to face one of the toughest defensive lines in football. They will also feature a new defense with injury questions at EDGE against a new Eagles offense. Here are five questions likely to shape the week.

1. Can Washington Protect Jayden Daniels Against Philadelphia's Front?

The Commanders' biggest concern heading into Week 1 is the offensive line, and it revolves around protecting Jayden Daniels from the Eagles' defensive front. Philadelphia's strength is up the middle, with defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter; as fate would have it, the interior is also the place Washington has the most concern. Center Nick Allegretti missed almost all of camp nursing a calf injury, and the team was forced to use multiple combinations to fill the role. This was a battle Washington was better equipped to fight before Laremy Tunsil went down with an injured triceps muscle. Since then, they've shifted Brandon Coleman from left guard to left tackle and brought in D.J. Humphries to back him up.



The scheme can help with quick slants and moving the pocket when it fits, but Daniels' ability to make pre-snap adjustments might be what dictates Washington's offense. The team will have to find a way to establish a rushing attack that concentrates on moving the chains so that the tempo fits the personnel. The line doesn't need to be perfect, but they do need to be at least functional in identifying pressure and staying in front of it.

2. Can Daronte Jones' New Defense Hold Up Against Philadelphia's Offense?

Washington Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh at minicamp. | Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles have also spent time this offseason installing a new offensive playbook, with former quarterback Sean Mannion taking over as the franchise's new offensive coordinator. Even as Philly irons out that new system, it still features Jalen Hurts' mobility, DeVonta Smith's hands, and Saquon Barkley's dominating presence. The good news is that Washington has a mad scientist in their new defensive coordinator, as Daronte Jones will spend this week game-planning his brand of speed, physicality, and disguise into what Burgundy and Gold fans hope will result in pressure on the Eagles. This will be the first time Jones' style of attacking football faces a fully game-planned NFC East opponent and will be a good measure of where the unit stands as a whole.



Like anything else, aggression certainly comes with risks, and both Hurts and Barkley have made a career of defenses playing overaggressively. Of course, on the other side of that, effective disguise can lead to more takeaways, more hurries, and more negative plays overall. The downside to playing aggressively is that one missed assignment can open scramble lanes for quarterbacks to escape or create explosive runs. That is the balance of structure; Washington will try to create havoc without becoming chaotic itself.

3. What Does Washington Actually Have at EDGE for Week 1?

Washington openly sought improvement at EDGE this offseason. That led the team to sign Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson and draft Joshua Josephs, while hoping Dorance Armstrong could return from a knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Now with Week 1 pressing down on the team, some information about Oweh and Chaisson's injury situations is being guarded, although both are practicing, and Armstrong is suspended. Not so suddenly, Josephs becomes an important piece in the rotation.



The good part about having Jones as the defensive coordinator is his experience creating defensive pressure that doesn't necessarily have to come from the EDGE. Jones has several tools at his disposal, but rush-lane discipline is just as important as sack production. The team has to stay on top of mistakes. They will need to contain that Eagles offense while applying as much pressure as possible.

No official injury report yet but Dan Quinn said "everyone" participated today including Odafe Oweh. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2026

4. Which Washington Receiver Becomes Philadelphia's Third Problem?

With Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs as players the Eagles will obviously prioritize, that will leave a stack of guys who could get opportunities to step forward. That list includes Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown, and Treylon Burks. Williams' strong summer likely signals he'll be someone to watch, although don't be surprised to see Diggs move around to different spots, including the slot. The most hopeful outcome for Washington: Philadelphia's secondary depth will be tested as someone outside the top two receivers steps up and makes them regret it.

5. Can Washington's New Offense Function When Everything Is Uncomfortable?

In Blough's first game as OC, the Eagles will test him around every possible corner. One thing in their favor is the choice to go back to using the huddle and give Daniels more control at the line of scrimmage. Both things will go a long way beyond what can be gauged in the stat column. The pressure will certainly be on Washington even before the first silent count, with the road crowd at Lincoln Financial Field breathing down their necks and Daniels taking his first meaningful snaps in the system.



That hostile Philly environment will stress communication and play-clock management while making protection calls one of the most important factors in the game, along with silent cadence and the ability to keep fresh bodies on the field. In this type of game, avoiding small mistakes goes a long way, and Washington will need to focus on not letting false starts or delay penalties kill drives.



While one game will not define an entire season, NFC East rivalry games offer six chances to show dominance in a way that determines playoff positioning, making this one of the season's most important games. That said, this game could also expose the team's weaknesses. For Washington, they'll need to stick to what the summer was built on: identity and keeping things inside of manageable situations. Week 1 is the first proof point for Dan Quinn and his two first-time coordinators as they look to impose their brand of football on the opposition.

From assistant QB coach and rookie QB to running the entire offense together. 🤝#Commanders OC David Blough and QB Jayden Daniels entered Washington at the same time. Now as OC and Year 3 QB, they've built this offensive system from the ground up.



That chemistry helps JD5… pic.twitter.com/gaI6ZyCDru — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) September 5, 2026

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