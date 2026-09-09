Commanders Injury Report: Jacory Croskey-Merritt Among 3 Limited Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders released their first official injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eight players appear on the report for Washington, including starting running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was limited with a groin injury.



While his participation Thursday and Friday will tell the bigger story, seeing Croskey-Merritt's name on the report is concerning, especially with him expected to be a major part of the rotation. A groin issue can affect a running back's acceleration and ability to make cuts. It could also be the team taking extra precautions on a Wednesday before Week 1.

The list also contained two big-name defensive players whose issues stretch back to camp: OLB K'Lavon Chaisson, who is still limited with a knee issue, and OLB Odafe Oweh, who was limited with a calf injury. Both players are part of the revamped edge group that GM Adam Peters brought in this offseason. As Washington prepares for Philadelphia's offense, this is a situation to closely monitor over the next couple of days.



Perhaps the bigger, hidden story in plain view here is the full participants: Nick Allegretti, Jordan Magee, Marcus Mariota, Charles Omenihu, and Ben Sinnott were all full participants on Wednesday.



While Washington will publish two more reports (Thursday and Friday), Croskey-Merritt, Chaisson, and Oweh are three names to monitor over the next couple of days. Participation in those later days matters more than one limited Wednesday practice, since Friday's report includes their game-status designations that come after being evaluated all week.

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