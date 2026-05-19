Commanders DE Deatrich Wise Jr. Delivers Clear Verdict on Jayden Daniels Entering Year 3

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their Organized Team Activities this Summer after the release of their 2026 schedule and will have plenty to prove the rest of the offseason as they look to turn things around after a disastrous 5-12 season.

Injuries played a major part in why the Commanders weren't able to find much success last season, and the hope is that they won't plague them again here in 2026.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was one of those players who suffered an injury last season, tearing his left quad, which required season-ending surgery. And in a recent appearance on NFL Network, Wise Jr. spoke about fellow 2025 often-injured player and leader of the team, quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Everyone Eats

"Well, really, everybody's hungry, everybody's hungry, everybody's ready to go," Wise Jr. commented. "And our leader Jayden Daniels is doing his thing as well. He's phenomenal. He has that look in his eyes that he's ready to take over the league."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Last year, Daniels suffered a knee sprain, hamstring strain, and a dislocated elbow before being shut down for the Commanders' final three games.

It was a drastic fall back to reality for the former Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he will be looking to bounce back in a big way this season.

Wise Jr. seems extremely confident in what the Commanders have and are putting together this offseason, and is expecting big things from his quarterback.

The Commanders completely overhauled their defense, which includes Wise Jr., to help with getting back to where they want to be after being one of the worst units in the league a season ago. If the defense can answer the bell, there is no reason to doubt that the offense, led by Daniels, will do its job to turn losses from a year ago into wins this season.

While the stars are aligning for the Commanders to improve in 2026, of the utmost importance will be the health of Daniels. If Daniels is able to protect himself with an offensive line that is becoming one of the top in the league, then the sky is the limit for Washington.

But if Daniels and/or other important positions suffer injuries like they did last year, then the Commanders could be in for yet another long season.

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