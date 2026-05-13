The NFL offseason has been an exciting time for the Washington Commanders. They had a truly successful free agency that focused on defense, depth, youth, and versatility, and did the same just a handful of weeks later in the NFL Draft, and also went through a rebrand that is connecting their future endeavors with the success of the franchise's past.

The veterans have already begun their offseason workouts, and the rookies have completed their minicamp as we await the official schedule release. And now, some more exciting news has broken as quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to star in the third season of Netflix's 'Quarterback'.

Jayden Daniels

Joe Flacco

Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward



Quarterback Season 3 premieres July 14 pic.twitter.com/XsOZ56dZSX — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2026

Daniels Joins Studded Cast on 'Quarterback'

Daniels will join a star-studded group on one of Netflix's premiere docuseries. Joining Daniels will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fiery gunslinger Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans 2025 rookie sensation Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco's time spent between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

All quarterbacks featured in the show will face extreme adversity from Mayfield's injuries while trying to carry the Bucs through one of the worst collapses in franchise history, Flacco's trade from the Browns to the Bengals, Ward's early struggles as a rookie, and, of course, Daniels' tumultuous season that was plagued by injuries after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Daniels' 2025-26 season has been well-documented after missing a total of 10 games thanks to an elbow dislocation, knee sprain, and hamstring strain. These events will undoubtedly be the center of attention throughout Daniels' clips in the show, so it will be intriguing to see how the young QB handled himself in such times, while also hoping that he still gets the same amount of airtime that the others do for the fans.

The series is set to air on Netflix on July 14th, which likely precedes training camp by a couple of weeks. It will give us a behind-the-scenes look at the trials and tribulations each quarterback faces as they look to lead their team through a grueling NFL calendar in the search for the ultimate prize: a Lombardi Trophy.

'Quarterback' History

Netflix is expanding in Season 3 of 'Quarterback', going from featuring three of the NFL's quarterbacks to now four. Here's who has been featured in the past:

Season 1

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings

Marcus Mariota – Atlanta Falcons

Season 2

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

Kirk Cousins – Atlanta Falcons

Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

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