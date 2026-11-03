Dan Quinn Fears Serious Injury as Commanders Weigh Running Back Options

The Washington Commanders are still sorting through injuries following Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and one name could throw a monkey wrench into their running back rotation. Jeremy McNichols suffered a foot injury during the third quarter of Washington's 27-10 win over the visiting Eagles and did not return. Head coach Dan Quinn identified the issue today: "He does have a midfoot injury, JP. I'm concerned it's serious."



Quinn's acknowledgment that Washington may need to examine additional running back options speaks volumes. For now, the team has no confirmed recovery timetable or diagnosis as they brace for additional scans on McNichols' injured foot. "I'll give you an update as it goes to Wednesday, but it's something that the team for sure is concerned with," Quinn said.



McNichols recently returned from injured reserve after missing the first five games with a quadriceps injury. He had five carries for 21 yards and one catch for seven as he was starting to settle back into his role in Washington's three-man rotation.

Here are #Commanders RB Jeremy McNichols’ final two plays before he left the game with a mid foot injury



The team is concerned that it is a significant injury pic.twitter.com/sbFGN0u9hQ — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) November 2, 2026

As we hit the midpoint of the season in Week 9, the running back rotation has taken some hits along the way. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is currently on injured reserve with a groin injury for at least two more games. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the remaining healthy backs on the active roster. White did well against Philly with 55 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown; Ekeler added 36 yards on eight carries and scored on a two-point conversion. Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds are the team's current practice-squad options.



Washington hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Quinn expects to provide another update Wednesday, when the Commanders should have a better idea whether they need to bring in another running back.



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