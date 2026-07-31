Commanders Mailbag: Is Washington’s Defense Improved, and Who Leads the WR2 Race?

We want to hear from you! Each week, we invite you, the Burgundy and Gold faithful, to send in your Commanders' questions about everything going on in Ashburn/Landover. We want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have their take heard in the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag, so that questions will be answered on either Monday or Friday, depending on the volume of responses each week.



You can send your Washington Commanders questions for the HTTR4LIFE Mailbag to hailbng+mailbag@gmail.com .



This week we have two questions in the mailbag. The first comes from Facebook.

“After the defense forced three turnovers Thursday, should fans believe Washington’s defense has improved, or should they be concerned about the offense?” via Vic D. from Facebook

I would say a bit of both, although at this point, without pads on, it's hard to gauge true improvement. Washington made most of its improvements on defense this offseason, so I would say the pressure is on that side of the ball a touch more than the offense right now. At the same time, the main thing that concerns me is the state of the center position with Nick Allegretti out for an undetermined amount of time. Even if his absence is short, the reps between a new starting center and QB1 in camp are crucial considering all the issues with timing, communication, and protection packages.

The second question came from Faith Boswell in Fairfax.

"Who is the early favorite to become the Commanders’ No. 2 receiver behind Terry McLaurin?" Faith Boswell in Fairfax

That is truly the question at the moment—one that everyone has an opinion on, but no one has an answer to yet. The team seems just fine going with what they have on the roster. If things stay in that lane, one would have to eventually figure that the offense might lean heavily into the tight end room this year. That means keeping an eye on Chig Okonkwo this fall. While the Commanders have a collection of guys who can compete for WR2, there is no clear-cut evidence that any will step up substantially enough to outweigh what Okonkwo brings to the field.

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