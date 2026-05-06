The Washington Commanders made plenty of splashes this offseason, like the high-profile signing of edge rusher Odafe Oweh and the seventh overall selection of the best off-ball linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sonny Styles, out of Ohio State.

While moves such as these capture the headlines, other moves get glossed over as less important but will have a drastic impact on the outlook for the 2026 Commanders.

For Washington, the most underrated move this offseason was retaining guard Chris Paul, re-signing him to a one-year, $3 million deal, who helps anchor the offensive line and keeps the unit that makes the Commanders' offensive strategy go.

Stability & Continuity Remains

Before the 2025 season, the left guard spot was a major question mark until Paul won the starting job over Brandon Coleman in the early portion of the regular season. And once he took over, he never looked back.

Paul would go on to finish out the season as the starter at left guard next to Laremy Tunsil, finishing fifth in pass blocking among all guards according to Pro Football Focus and only allowing two sacks. Paul's improvement at pass blocking is undeniable, but he has also shown the skill set as a strong run blocker, which is also essential to what the Commanders want to do on offense under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with guard Chris Paul (75) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Obviously, having continuity along the offensive line is huge for the Commanders as they continue to build the team around franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Paul's one-year deal undeniably provides elite-level protection at a fraction of the cost of a top-tier free agent or draft pick. But his ability to also get out in the run game will help tremendously as Washington moves to a more balanced, physical attack.

Paul, who's a former seventh-round draft pick, fits the exact profile of the type of player Adam Peters and Dan Quinn love. Getting him for the price they did exudes low-cost, high-reward energy around a team that is looking to bounce back from a disastrous season.

Everything starts in the trenches, and while other underrated moves like drafting edge rusher Joshua Josephs 70 spots lower than anticipated or extending punter Tress Way could have been the pick here, there is no denying that Paul's presence along the offensive line will be key to the success of the Commanders in 2026, especially when it comes to helping along a new starting center and being able to protect Washington's most prized possession.

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