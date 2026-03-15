Commanders Fans Will Love What Their New $100 Million Pass Rusher Just Said

One word that sums up the Washington Commanders is brotherhood. A culture that head coach Dan Quinn wanted to create when he first stepped into the role, and it is important that new players join the team and immediately adapt to it.

The Blueprint of Jones' Defense

It seems as though one recently acquired Commanders player will not have an issue adapting to the organization’s culture and already appears to fit into defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ defensive schemes.

Jones’ approach focuses on versatility, so it makes perfect sense why Washington signed former Chargers pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the roster.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I'm versatile, and if I'm put in any type of situation, any type of scheme, I know I'm going to find a way to create production,” he said in a press conference.

Right Place, Right Scheme

Oweh believed the Commanders would be the perfect landing spot for him.

"They really let me know how they saw me fitting on this defense in terms of just being able to find those one-on-one matchups," Oweh said. "I just want to get after the passer and produce and make big plays for my team."

That was music to Quinn’s ears, as it aligns with his philosophy. Quinn has long believed that connection and brotherhood help build stronger teams. When players feel supported by the people around them, both on and off the field, it creates an environment where everyone can thrive rather than feeling like they are on an island alone. That mindset has become a central part of how Quinn wants the Commanders to operate as they continue building their identity.

Another Weapon for the Defense

Oweh joins the Commanders on a four-year, $100 million deal and adds a much-needed upgrade to the defense. Last season, he joined the Chargers as a short-term rental to boost their pass rush after being acquired from the Ravens ahead of the trade deadline. In 12 games with Los Angeles, Oweh recorded 7.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 28 combined tackles, and eight tackles for loss.

What Daronte Jones says he wants his Commanders' defense to be fits Odafe Oweh perfectly. "I'm versatile, and if I'm put in any type of situation, any type of scheme, I know I'm going to find a way to create production," he said today.



"They really let me know how they saw me… — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) March 14, 2026

Oweh's stats highlight the type of production he can bring to the Commanders defense. He has the combination of speed and power off the edge to pressure quarterbacks and create opportunities for the rest of the defense. In Jones' scheme that values flexibility and aggressiveness, his skill set could give Washington another weapon to generate pressure along with the other defensive players the organization acquired in free agency.

Setting the Tone for What’s Next

If Oweh can bring that same level of production to Washington while embracing the brotherhood Quinn is building, the Commanders may have found more than just another pass rusher. They may have found a player who embodies the culture the organization is trying to establish while elevating the defense.

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