Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams Set to Represent Commanders at 2026 Rookie Premiere

The Washington Commanders didn't have a second or fourth round pick in this year's NFL Draft after shedding draft capital to acquire franchise cornerstone left tackle Laremy Tunsil, but they made the most out of the six picks they did have.

The splash pick came in the form of Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, while Jayden Daniels got another offensive weapon in Antonio Williams in the third round before Adam Peters built out depth on both sides of the ball the rest of the way.

With their rookies now in place, the Commanders will turn their attention to offseason programs, including rookie minicamp. And, on top of that, both their top-100 picks, Styles and Williams, will represent the franchise in Los Angeles at this year's NFL Players Rookie Premiere.

Styles, Williams to Rep Commanders at NFL Rookie Premiere

The NFL Players Rookie Premiere is a multi-day business and marketing event hosted by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to promote the league's top incoming rookies and to introduce players to the business side of the league as they work to build out their own personal brands.

With over 50 invitees from all 32 NFL teams, the event invites rookies to connect with major league partners and sponsors to explore endorsement opportunities. Styles and Williams will have the opportunity to congregate with their fellow rookies, building relationships with their peers, along with businesses, as they represent the Commanders in LA.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players also participate in photo and video shoots in their full team uniforms for the first time for use in trading cards, such as Panini, video games, like Madden, and various other promotional campaigns.

All of the events give the rookies a chance to learn how to be a professional athlete while focusing on building genuine relationships with brands that could potentially last their entire careers.

The Premiere was started in 1994 in an age where collegiate players weren't able to earn off their name, image, and likeness. However, today's players have much more knowledge when it comes to the business side of football, thanks to the evolution of NIL at the collegiate level.

The event is now likely to look more like a gathering of sorts, with the opportunity to grow one's brand rather than learning how the business side looks.

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