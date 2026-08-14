Jayden Daniels Puts Doubters on Notice as the Preseason Approaches | Burgundy Roundup

In today's edition: Jayden Daniels operates like a surgeon against the Dolphins, defensive rookies Joshua Josephs and Javontae Jean-Baptiste state their case for the final roster, and a nostalgic flashback to Super Bowl XVII sets the stage for the preseason debut. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Burgundy Roundup brings together the best Washington Commanders reporting, analysis, interviews, and other worthwhile reads from around the web, along with selected coverage from Commanders On SI.



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Washington believes the structure around Josephs could allow him to develop more quickly than a typical fifth-round edge rusher. First-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has noticed as well, "Josh is, he’s picking up the tutelage of Coach Pagano. But then also, he’s surrounded by some good guys in that room," Jones said. "With KC K’Lavon Chaisson and ‘Doff’ Odafe Oweh and Dorrance Armstrong, they’re in his ear. He’s watching those guys; he’s learning from those guys. So, he’s in a good group where he can kind of fast-track a little bit of the maturation process, but I like where he is so far."

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John is joined by Nicki Jhabvala from The Athletic to discuss camp observations, position battles, injuries and more!

Although the Commanders’ offense got the better of the Dolphins’ defense for most of the afternoon, the latter got the last laugh. Practice concluded with a two-minute drill, and Taaffe broke up a potential touchdown pass in the back of the end zone as time expired.



“I wouldn’t say we’re in midseason form,” Daniels said. You wouldn’t want to be in midseason form right now. ... I still got some ways to go. We have explosive plays, but a lot is not perfect. I’m still working. The whole team’s still working. We’re still building that chemistry and continuity.”

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When Daniels finds his groove, he is an absolute surgeon. The dynamic dual-threat is now operating within a scheme designed to suit his strengths, featuring more under-center work, play action, and taking what the defense gives him. He doesn't have to be a hero anymore, which is always the best way to improve longevity.

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I thought the tight end room was solid, although I'll admit that the tight ends were not used much in the passing game during the offensive periods that I watched (team red zone, third-down emphasis and two-minute). Here's what I will say: Chig Okonkwo and Lawrence Cager stood out to me, just as they have throughout camp. Okonkwo just feels like a natural fit for Washington's offense and gets open often. He had a nice catch during two-minute drills near the sideline with no one around him, and that's a credit to his ability to create separation with his routes.



Cager has shown noticeable growth this offseason, and it feels like he and Colson Yankoff are having a good battle for a potential fourth tight end spot. Cager has some physical tools that he's used to his advantage as a blocker and receiver.



As for how each tight end was utilized, I feel like the roles were what we've seen to this point. Okonkwo is the best pass-catcher in the bunch for sure, while players like Cager, Yankoff and Ben Sinnott were a little of both with upside receivers.

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Time is winding down in Super Bowl XVII, and Washington has been trailing the entire game. Hope for the franchise’s first ever Super Bowl title is not lost, but with each second off the clock, it’s dimming. It’s Washington’s ball. Just over ten minutes left. Fourth-and-inches on Miami’s 43-yard line. The anticipation is thick in the Southern California air. The noise of over 103,000 fans surges. In this scenario, with the stakes this high, there was only one man the ball was going to.

The Washington Commanders' star quarterback finds himself embroiled in an NIL controversy with LSU, the school with which he won the distinguished Heisman Memorial Trophy, as his camp is reportedly "deeply disappointed" and feels "profoundly disrespected" at the university's choice to hand his hallowed No. 5 to a recruit.

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“14 can hoop a little bit” - Stefon Diggs on Commanders rookie WR Antonio Williams. Diggs is excited to help Williams get his game to the next level. pic.twitter.com/TQTa2lu5QF — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 13, 2026

The Notre Dame product was able to generate pressure almost at will. Fans and media in attendance both commented on how often he was flashing. Jean-Baptiste remains in a fight to make the squad, but this was a sign of how much he wants it and how much he could potentially help.

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Spotrac has the contract listed at a base value of $8 million, which includes $7.15 million fully guaranteed at signing. That's a $5.15 million guaranteed salary, a $2 million signing bonus, and $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The additional $4 million is based on incentives that Diggs can cash in throughout the season.

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On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders finally got the outside test they have been waiting for, and Daronte Jones' defense responded by disrupting Miami's offense for much of the joint practice session. Having now gone against an opposing offense, instead of its own for the last ten practices, Washington can now measure their talent against unfamiliar competition.

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