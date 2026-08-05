Three Winners From the Commanders' Stefon Diggs Signing

While the Washington Commanders' on-field contributors continue gearing up for their August preseason campaign, their front office finally made the move that most fans and insiders have spent weeks preparing for. Stefon Diggs is a Commander, joining star quarterback Jayden Daniels and longtime lead wide receiver Terry McLaurin at the head of Washington's snake.

BREAKING: The #Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me. https://t.co/jwlJOvptz5 pic.twitter.com/7W1K1KPOyN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

NFL insider Jordan Schultz may have been first on the report, but the move made too much general sense for Commanders fans to ignore as rumors piled up. Even if the 32-year-old journeyman is a few years removed from his Pro Bowl days with the Buffalo Bills, he remains an effective pass-catcher and scorer and has the talent to help lead the Commanders' green receiver room.

He's still far from a risk-free signing, having made occasional headlines for the wild attitude that's followed him on his travels, but a few choice Commanders need him about as much as he needed another NFL offer. Here are a few of the big in-house winners from the Maryland native's decision to return to the DMV.

Jayden Daniels Gets a Brand New Toy

There were already plenty of reasons to invest in Daniels' return to excellence entering year three. Sophomore slump superstitions and a since scrubbed, underwhelming 2025 supporting cast aside, he already seemed poised to benefit from a creative shift at offensive coordinator with the chance to earn more rest thanks to a bolstered defense to keep him off the field.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, he gets another 1000+ yard receiver to finish plays for his offense further down the field. And on a roster without much in the way of guaranteed starters, Diggs will go a long way in providing Daniels with another big name to throw to entering the fall.

Terry McLaurin Gains a Cushion

Had Diggs never agreed to come back home, there would have been a lot on McLaurin's plate going forward.

Antonio Williams is one of the more exciting receiver prospects the Commanders have hosted over the last few years, but the names behind him don't inspire much overwhelming confidence. Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey have shown occasional glimpses of playable talent without anything resembling consistency, and that's to say nothing of the weathered veterans who could be backing them up—not much in the way of meaningful help.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after a 1st quarter touchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McLaurin, for his part, has toughed out some truly tough days with a number of pre-Daniels quarterbacks and can now look forward to an upgrade over the since-departed Deebo Samuel. And directly on the heels of his first injury-riddled season in seven years, the lead receiver should enjoy another weapon for the field general to distribute to.

Attention to Draw from Washington's Tertiary Weapons

The Commanders' lack of top-shelf difference-making scorers outside of McLaurin has been noticeable for a while, but that's where their offseason adjustment will come into play. They had plans to integrate other pass-catchers into the offense, and now that Diggs is here, the supplementary weapons can enjoy the liberty of sliding down as priorities in the eyes of opposing defenses.

Take Chig Okonkwo, for example. The tight end seemed headed toward making a name for himself as Daniels' second-favorite read as a jumbo receiving threat, and now he can work off of the gravity created by McLaurin and Diggs in roaming into more open territory. And running backs Bill Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, too, now have less on their shoulders as battering rams expected to use their hands every now and again.

Although it was short, Stefon Diggs’ tenure with the Patriots will be remembered very fondly.



He was a fearless leader and a huge part of the culture change that happened last year.



To add to that, he was also extremely productive on the field and played a key role on a Super… pic.twitter.com/Eyucf6xQZl — Boston Buzzer (@TheBostonBuzzer) August 5, 2026

Again, Diggs is no spring chicken, nor are his occasionally dramatic storylines and exits worth completely glossing over from a long-term evaluative standpoint. But if we're just looking at how the present depth chart will benefit from his latest team change, plenty of the offensive contributors have plenty to gain from his attempt to fill their WR2 void.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.