Commanders NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

After a big trade last season for Laremy Tunsil, the Washington Commanders will enter the 2026 NFL draft with less draft capital than they've had in recent years. After a disappointing season, the focus is clear: they need to rebuild the roster and address key holes. And that starts with either finding a reliable No. 2 wide receiver for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels or continuing to strengthen the defense.

Because of the Tunsil trade, Washington is working with just six picks. That makes each selection critical, starting with the No. 7 overall pick, which will set the tone for the rest of the draft.

There has been no clear consensus on what the Commanders will do in Round 1. Analysts are split between offense and defense, and there is also the possibility of trading back to gain more picks. Here are the players Washington should target in each round.

Round 1 (Pick 7):

Washington has flexibility here. They can go offense, defense, or trade back to add more draft capital.

Primary Target: Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

With Bobby Wagner potentially gone, the Commanders could look to Styles as his successor. He brings elite athleticism, highlighted by a 43.5-inch vertical, and has the range to play sideline to sideline.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (6) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dark Horse: Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

If Adam Peters wants to take pressure off Jayden Daniels and build a strong run game, Love stands out. He is widely viewed as the only running back in this class with a top 10 grade.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Round 3 (Pick 71):

Connor Lew (C, Auburn)

The center position remains unsettled after moving on from Tyler Biadasz. Lew is technically sound and has the potential to step in as a Day 1 starter.

Offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Round 5 (Pick 147):

Keldric Faulk (EDGE, Auburn)

Faulk is a high motor player who could fit into the rotation behind Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson. He has the size and physicality that Dan Quinn would value, especially in run defense.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) | John Reed-Imagn Images

Round 6 (Picks 187 and 209):

Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson)

Quarterback is not a pressing need for the Commanders, but last season proved the importance of depth at the position. Washington leaned on veterans Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson when Jayden Daniels was out. Klubnik offers a developmental option who could grow behind Daniels.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State)

A powerful runner who can handle short yardage situations and complement a backfield that could include Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (who was a late round steal in last year's draft and has been a key player on offense.)

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Round 7 (No. 223):

Elijah Sarratt (WR, Indiana): A productive and versatile wide receiver who has built a reputation as a reliable chain mover. Many analysts view him as a Day 2 target for Washington to pair with quarterback Jayden Daniels, so if he is still available in the later rounds, he could be a steal for the Commanders.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With limited draft capital, the Commanders cannot afford to miss. Every pick has to bring value, whether that means immediate impact or long term development. If Washington can address key needs while finding a few difference makers, this draft could quietly set the foundation.

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