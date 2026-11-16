Hughes’ View: Nick Allegretti’s Giants Start Should Change the Commanders’ Center Plan

When Lucas Patrick went down with a concussion, rookie Matt Gulbin took over while the Washington Commanders' original plan at center, Nick Allegretti, stayed on the sideline, a move I thought was odd. Against the Giants, with Patrick still out, the team turned back to Allegretti, who looked good in the process.



All five starters on the offensive line played 69 snaps Thursday and surrendered only one sack (four pressures) to the Giants, after giving up five sacks in the first meeting, which ended in a tie.

"I gotta give a lot of love to the Commanders' offensive line."@willcolon66 gives credit to the @Commanders' big men for their impact on the team's win against the @Giants 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0KWwxUWvzC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 13, 2026

After the Rams game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Gulbin entered because he had taken the most reps at center. Allegretti had been spending more time at guard. With Patrick in concussion protocol, Washington named Allegretti the starter before Thursday’s game. The bigger question is why Allegretti wasn't getting more reps at center during the week leading up to the Rams game.



The Giants blitzed on 62% of Daniels’ dropbacks in the first meeting, according to Next Gen Stats. Following Thursday’s game, New York head coach John Harbaugh credited the Commanders for staying out of long third downs: "They got in the third-and-short too often. And they weren’t in the third-and-long enough. So, credit them for that." Those shorter situations also gave the Giants fewer obvious passing downs to attack Daniels.



The better protection Thursday belongs to the whole line. Allegretti was still at center for every snap. At the very least, Allegretti earned the right to be considered at the position moving forward. Even when Lucas Patrick returns, if he gets the starting job back, Allegretti should still take center reps each week.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.