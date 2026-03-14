Commanders Secure Elite Pass Blocker Chris Paul to Protect Jayden Daniels in 2026

The Washington Commanders have been active in free agency as expected and have quietly flown under the radar with their signings.

Their most recent moves have come to skill positions on the offensive side of the ball after focusing early on defense with some more splashy signings, but they have now helped shore up the offensive line for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After extending left tackle Laremy Tunsil, it took Washington some time to agree on a left guard, but they have now officially re-signed Chris Paul to a one-year deal, solidifying Daniels' blind side protection.

Sources: The #Commanders have re-signed OG Chris Paul to a 1-yr deal.



After exploring many options, he wanted to run it back playing next to Laremy Tunsil and help get the Commanders back to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/AHLM4YnlMu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2026

Sleeper Free Agent Paul Stays in Washington

A hidden gem from the 2022 NFL Draft, Paul was viewed as one of the top sleeper free agents this cycle, and the Commanders will be extremely glad that he will be back in the burgundy and gold. A powerful, physical guard, Paul has seen great development since entering the league and was a major part of the offensive line turnaround this past season after a tumultuous 2024 showing by the group.

Paul began last season as a backup on the offensive line, but quickly took over as the starting left guard in Week 3 of the 2025 season and never looked back.

Paul excelled in pass protection, ranking in the top five amongst all NFL guards, but was less successful when it came to the run game.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates with guard Chris Paul (75) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Paul only allowed two sacks and 17 pressures in 2025, but will undoubtedly need to improve his presence in the run game to help balance out David Blough's offense, which features a run-heavy scheme.

Bringing Paul back was a no-brainer for the Commanders, bringing practical continuity that protects Daniels and avoids a major offensive line shakeup. If Paul can build upon his breakout 2025 season, it could look like a steal for Washington and even lead Paul to a much bigger contract once he enters free agency once again following the 2026 season. If he isn't able to maintain what he built last season, or even falls off, then the one-year deal makes it easy for the Commanders to move on.

The offensive line is now mostly all squared away, with elite-level starting and above-average depth. However, it will be interesting to see what the Commanders' plan will be when it comes to the center position, as it currently appears that either Nick Allegretti or Julian Good-Jones will be the starter once Daniels steps behind center come Week 1.

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