The Underrated Commanders Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

When you are looking for the loudest move the Washington Commanders made this offseason, you will not find Rachaad White's name attached to anything. He does not have the kind of name that made his signing one you hear about on national talk shows, or one that immediately rewrites the depth chart.



That does not mean the move was not a game-changer for Washington, because it was.



White, 27, is the type of addition that gets viewed as an afterthought in the moment, until you see him move after the catch. He does not have to be the top back getting 20 carries a game to make a difference with the Commanders. In fact, his role as a third-down back may already be carved out in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system.



White gives Washington a back who will be a major asset on passing downs. The team certainly needs as many weapons to help quarterback Jayden Daniels out in two-minute situations as it can get. Over the last two years under Kliff Kingsbury, the offense has relied almost solely on Daniels' playmaking in tight spots. This often led him to run with the ball, something Blough has said he would like to limit as much as possible.

Rachaad White Gives Washington a Different Kind of Back

The entire Commanders running back room should not be summed up by whoever gets the first carry in Week 1. That is not to say it does not make a difference, but it is not the entire picture. White's skill set can shift how the entire room is used.



Over four years in Tampa Bay, in 67 games, White rushed for 2,656 yards on 677 carries (3.92 yards per carry) and scored 14 touchdowns; he also added 205 catches for 1,450 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.



While every offense needs physicality and early-down runners, Washington needed someone coming out of the backfield who could help keep its offense from becoming too predictable. White can very easily be that player on screens, checkdowns, and option routes, among other things. He can stay on the field in obvious passing situations without the team tipping its hand as to what play is coming.

The Jayden Daniels Connection Matters

ASU QB Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to RB Rachaad White (3) during spring football practice in Tempe, Ariz. March 28, 2021. Asu Spring Football | Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While there is an obvious Jayden Daniels layer here, it is not the only fit for the team. White and Daniels have a history together from their time playing at Arizona State. There is no guarantee, but familiarity with a quarterback who naturally looks for players he trusts is a good thing.



Daniels has a rare ability to move with the ball in his hands just as well as he throws it, maybe better. It is the part of his game that makes him so dangerous. At the same time, Washington is looking to avoid every broken play turning into a scramble. Sometimes, simple is all you need.



This is where White fits into the conversation. With the game on the line, the deep shot is not always going to be the call. A player coming out of the backfield who can move like a running back but catch like a receiver should be utilized; the fact that they have history makes it all the more interesting.

One of my biggest takeaways today was how was 💨fast 💨 Rachaad White looked. I'm starting to get early vibes he's gonna eat in this David Blough offense pic.twitter.com/OBey0aWsDt — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 28, 2026

If Washington is better on third down, more comfortable in hurry-up situations, and less dependent on Daniels creating something from nothing, White’s impact will be easy to see. It may not always show up in rushing totals, and it may not make him one of the biggest names on the roster. But it could make him one of the more underrated additions of the offseason.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.