Commanders Free Agency Tracker: Inside Washington’s 2026 Roster Overhaul

Editor’s Note: Welcome to our live Washington Commanders 2026 Roster Tracker. This page will be updated in real time with links to new roster stories throughout June, July, and August as General Manager Adam Peters shuffles the roster, cuts the depth chart to 53 players, and sets the practice squad. Bookmark this page to stay ahead of every roster move.



Last Updated: June 6, 2026

January 5, 2026

Signed G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, DT Ricky Barber, WRs Ja’Corey Brooks and Jacoby Jones, CBs Tre Hawkins, Darius Rush, and Car’lin Vigers, DEs D.J. Johnson and TJ Maguranyanga, S Rob McDaniel, and T Tim McKay to reserve/futures contracts.

January 7, 2026

Signed TE Lawrence Cager to a reserve/futures contract.

January 10, 2026

Hired David Blough as offensive coordinator.

January 12, 2026

Signed DE Andre Carter to a reserve/futures contract.

January 22, 2026

Signed CB Qwuantrezz Knight to a reserve/futures contract. Designated C Riley Adams for assignment.

January 30, 2026

Hired Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator.

February 10, 2026

Signed P Tress Way to a one-year contract extension.

March 3, 2026

Signed OL Andrew Wylie to a contract.

March 4, 2026

Released C Tyler Bladasz.

March 6, 2026

Signed DE Deatrich Wise to a contract extension. Released DB Marshon Lattimore.

March 9, 2026

Signed Edge/DE Odafe Oweh to a 4-year, $96 million contract, including a $26 million signing bonus, $68 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $24 million.

March 12, 2026

Signed DE Drake Jackson, DT Tim Settle to contracts, K Jake Moody, WR Treylon Burks, CB Amik Richardson, and TE Chig Okonkwo to contracts.

March 17, 2026

Signed WR Van Jefferson to a one-year contract.

March 19, 2026

Signed S Jeremy Reaves to a contract extension through the 2027 season. Signed G Chris Ford, WR Dyami Brown, RBs Jeremy McNichols and Jerome Ford to contracts.

March 24, 2026

Signed OT Foster Sarell to a one-year contract.

March 27, 2026

Signed DB Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year contract.

March 31, 2026

Signed DT D.J. Davidson to a one-year contract.

April 30, 2026

Signed DT Jeffrey M'ba to a contract.

May 8, 2026

Signed LB Sonny Styles, WR Antonio Williams, DE Joshua Josephs, and RB Kaytron Allen to rookie contracts.

May 11, 2026

Signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract.

June 2, 2026

Signed TE Anthony Firkser to a one-year contract. Released WR Ja'Corey Brooks.

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