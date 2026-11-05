Commanders-Rams Injury Report Raises New Concern on Depleted Defensive Line

The Washington Commanders released their first Week 9 injury report as the team gears up for its matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton practiced fully on Wednesday after being limited throughout last week. A day after the team placed both starting defensive tackles on injured reserve, Shy Tuttle was limited with a shoulder injury.



Newton returned to practice last week as the team opened his 21-day practice window while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle. He was downgraded to OUT before the Eagles game, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn likes how his return is progressing. "The arrow is going up for sure, and I'm very optimistic for it. But it's important to stack another good week of him in practice and movements." Newton must still be activated from injured reserve before he can play against Los Angeles.



Treylon Burks was another name missing from Wednesday's practice, as the receiver continues dealing with the foot injury that left him questionable against Philadelphia. He played anyway and led Washington with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including a 53-yard gain. With Terry McLaurin out for the season, the Commanders need Burks available, but missing Wednesday's practice doesn't necessarily mean he'll be unavailable against Los Angeles.



Stefon Diggs also sat out Wednesday, although his absence was listed as rest rather than an injury. John Bates (shoulder) and Sam Cosmi (knee) were limited, while Jayden Daniels (left elbow) and Colson Yankoff (knee) practiced fully. Thursday's injury report should provide a clearer picture of where Burks and Tuttle stand heading into the weekend.

Commanders vs. Rams — Week 9 Injury Report

Player Injury Wednesday Treylon Burks Foot DNP Stefon Diggs Not injury-related (rest) DNP John Bates Shoulder Limited Sam Cosmi Knee Limited Shy Tuttle Shoulder Limited Jayden Daniels Left elbow Full Jer'Zhan Newton Pectoral Full Colson Yankoff Knee Full

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