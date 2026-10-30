Commanders' Final Injury Report Takes a Serious Turn Ahead of Eagles Game

Javon Kinlaw missed practice all week, so it wasn't much of a surprise when the Washington Commanders officially listed him as out on their final injury report Friday. The surprise was Daron Payne, who was added with a foot injury; he was initially listed as questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. John Bates, Treylon Burks, and Jer’Zhan Newton were all also listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against Philadelphia.



UPDATE: Friday evening brought worse news. Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reported that Payne suffered a significant foot injury during practice, will miss Sunday's game, and is expected to miss significant time. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported that Payne could be headed to injured reserve, with further testing expected Saturday.

They've now lost Payne and Laremy Tunsil to fluke practice injuries. Tough. https://t.co/WM1IncvgiZ — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 30, 2026

Newton is still in his 21-day practice window as he returns from a pectoral injury; the Commanders must still activate him before he's eligible. Bates improved from not practicing at all to limited, while Burks went from limited to not practicing, then back to limited on Friday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn didn't hide how impressed he was with Newton's recovery work Wednesday: "Man, he has worked his ass off."



Luke McCaffrey, Charles Omenihu, and Deatrich Wise Jr. were limited Friday but carried no game designation; Omenihu was limited all week with groin/ankle injuries. Nick Allegretti rebounded from missing Thursday's practice by returning as a full participant Friday. Jayden Daniels, Stefon Diggs, and Marcus Mariota all finished the week as full participants and carry no game designation.



Philadelphia has its own injury problems, ruling out five players for Sunday night's game, including receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), Britain Covey (knee), Jonathan Jones (hamstring), and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Cornerback Jakorian Bennett is questionable with a knee injury, while Saquon Barkley was limited Friday with hamstring/back issues but carries no game designation. Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) and Moro Ojomo (neck) were also limited but have no game designation.

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