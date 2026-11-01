Commanders Make Late Roster Move, Get Encouraging News Ahead of Eagles Game

After returning to practice Wednesday, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was downgraded Saturday from questionable to OUT for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Newton will remain in his 21-day activation window while he continues his comeback from a torn pectoral muscle. Washington instead elevated defensive tackle Byron Cowart from the practice squad.



The Commanders' interior defensive line is ultra-thin right now, with starters Daron Payne (foot) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) out with injuries. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Payne suffered a season-ending Jones fracture during Friday's practice. Cowart last appeared in a regular-season game in 2024. Tim Settle Jr. and Shy Tuttle are the remaining established defensive tackles available, with Cowart providing additional depth. That leaves Washington particularly thin in the middle against an Eagles offense that expects to have Saquon Barkley available despite his hamstring and back injuries.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Treylon Burks is expected to play against the Eagles after being listed as questionable with a foot injury, following limited practice Wednesday and Friday and missing Thursday's practice altogether. Burks has nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, including four catches for 66 yards against San Francisco before the bye. Of course, expected to play isn't 100% a given; Washington's inactive list will have the final say.



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Commanders WR Treylon Burks, listed as questionable for Sunday night, is expected to play vs. the Eagles.



Cowboys WR George Pickens, listed as questionable, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals.



Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle, listed as questionable for today, is trending toward… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026