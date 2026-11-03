Commanders Daily: How Washington Set Up Treylon Burks’ 53-Yard Catch Against the Eagles

Dan Quinn explains how an earlier route helped set up Treylon Burks’ 53-yard catch against the Eagles as the Commanders play without Terry McLaurin. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

While the Washington Commanders have struggled to stop opponents from getting explosive plays, they haven't been very successful at getting them either. That changed Sunday night. With 2:51 left in the third quarter, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels found receiver Treylon Burks for 53 yards, moving Washington from its own 40 to Philadelphia’s 7. It came exactly one play after Dorance Armstrong forced Tanner McKee’s fumble, which Charles Omenihu recovered, and it was the longest reception this season by a Commanders player.

Former Arkansas Razorback Treylon Burks with a nice move on Quinyon Mitchell #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/0sKPUugAfF — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) November 2, 2026

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn pointed to Burks’ earlier second-quarter comeback route when discussing how one route can create an opportunity for a double-move later. "There was a deep comeback by Trey Burks. He ran it at about 24, 25 yards," Quinn said. "And it was a good throw, good rip on the comeback. And that is kind of the setup for a double move later that can go for a big pass. And so that’s kind of the back-and-forth that you work with in the passing game."

The Earlier Route Behind Burks’ 53-Yard Catch

#Commanders Jayden Daniels was lethally accurate pushing the ball downfield, going 3/3 for 104 yards on passes that traveled 20+ yards in the air



Treylon Burks came down with two and Antonio Williams had the other. Check it out#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/t8xphqD1SM — Grant Mitchell (@FullCommandShow) November 2, 2026

The play Quinn is referencing was a 21-yard pass from Daniels to Burks on second-and-6 that moved Washington from its own 15 to its 36. The comeback route (first play above) shows Burks pushing upfield before breaking back toward the sideline. That catch helped Washington’s 89-yard touchdown drive, which ended with Stefon Diggs’ eight-yard reception to tie the game at 10.



Quinn also made it clear that Washington has to pick its spots. “If you get the specific looks that say, hey, here’s the chance to go put the ball up. Oftentimes, if you chase too much, you can get yourself into trouble. But when the moments are there, are you able to go nail them?” Quinn said.



Burks finished with three catches for a team-high 81 yards, which Washington certainly needs with Terry McLaurin out for the season. The Commanders could have gotten more out of his biggest catch, though. After reaching Philadelphia’s 7, they gained nothing on their next three plays and settled for Drew Stevens’ 25-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 16-10. Getting Burks open downfield gave Washington a chance to put that game further out of reach. Against the Rams, the offense needs to finish more of those chances in the end zone.

A BIG connection between Jayden Daniels and Treylon Burks. 🚀



📺 Sunday Night Football: Eagles at Commanders on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6a7YrKkBX0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 2, 2026

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