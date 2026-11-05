Commanders Daily: A Hall of Fame Rule Change Could Help Doug Williams Reach Canton

Doug Williams is one of five remaining Contributor nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its five remaining Contributor nominees for the Class of 2027 on Wednesday, including former Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams, who currently serves as a senior advisor to Commanders GM Adam Peters. The field started with 42 nominees and has been reduced to this group, which includes Robert Kraft, Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, and John Wooten. The Contributor Subcommittee must still choose a single candidate who advances to the full committee.



The Hall announced revised bylaws on September 4 for the Class of 2027 selection process. Under the old Contributor definition, candidates were judged on contributions outside of playing or coaching. The new rules allow their playing and coaching careers to be considered, too. The Hall of Fame's website has this nugget now buried in its bylaws. "Moving forward, a nominee’s full resume, including years as a player and/or coach, may be taken into account."



Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, earning MVP honors after throwing for 340 yards and four touchdowns in Washington’s 42–10 victory over Denver on January 31, 1988. He also helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their first three playoff appearances. Over nine NFL seasons, he passed for 16,998 yards, threw 100 touchdown passes along with 93 interceptions, and rushed for 884 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams also had two stints as head coach at Grambling State, winning four Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. Williams also co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame with former NFL quarterback James “Shack” Harris in 2009. His NFL scouting and personnel experience includes Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Washington. He returned to the Redskins front office in 2014. His current work alongside Peters includes the draft, free agency, and scouting, but he carries a special relationship with the players, many of whom he mentors.



The Contributor Subcommittee will meet virtually on November 17 to select one candidate from the remaining five. That candidate would then advance to the full committee for consideration, where they would need at least 80% approval to be elected.



The Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in February, with enshrinement in Canton in August.

DOUG 👏



One of the five finalists will move onto consideration for the @ProFootballHOF '27 class — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 4, 2026

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