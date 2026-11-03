3 Players the Commanders Could Trade to Fill Bigger Roster Holes

Mike Sainristil didn't play a defensive snap in the Washington Commanders' 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Commanders General Manager Adam Peters should be finding out what another team would give up for him. Washington has needs elsewhere, and using a player outside the defensive rotation to address one would make sense.



At 2-4-1, the Commanders have reasons to examine the interior offensive line, defensive tackle, and possibly running back before the November 10 trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern. Daron Payne's foot injury and the availability questions around Javon Kinlaw and Jer'Zhan Newton leave the defensive front short. Jeremy McNichols' midfoot injury could create another need, pending additional scans. The three pairings below are my proposals for how Peters could improve the roster this season.

Mike Sainristil

Washington's cornerback rotation against Philadelphia tells us where to start. Amik Robertson played 68 defensive snaps, Trey Amos played 60, and Rasul Douglas played 32. Dan Quinn also praised Nick Cross' work at nickel Monday. Mike Sainristil needs a path back into that group, but Peters has something another team might value: an experienced defensive back under contract through 2027, with a scheduled base salary of about $1.85 million next season. That gives Washington a reason to ask for a useful player in return.



Jackson Powers-Johnson is one name I'd bring up. The Raiders have rotated him with Caleb Rogers at right guard, and he has starting experience at center and left guard. His rookie deal runs through 2027, giving Washington time to benefit if he earns a job inside. Las Vegas already has Taron Johnson, though, so Saintristil must have a role that interests the Raiders. I'd explore using him in an offer for Powers-Johnson, with compensation depending on how each team values the players. If the return is someone Washington would struggle to get on the field, I'd keep the affordable secondary depth.

Raiders iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson is playing out of position at OG with the Raiders.



As a rookie, he played 6 games at C (288 pass block snaps) and allowed only 7 pressures while having a 67.2 pass block grade and a 66.5 run block grade per PFF. pic.twitter.com/3q9dZdw2Wd — Jay (@DraftwithJay) November 2, 2026

Dyami Brown

Dyami Brown played 15 offensive snaps against the Eagles, or 25%, behind Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, and Stefon Diggs. His contract ends after this season, making him a possible short-term addition for a team looking for speed at receiver. Washington still has to be careful here. Terry McLaurin is out for the year, and Burks spent last week dealing with a foot injury. Brown has a smaller role, but another injury could make those available snaps much more important.



Kendre Miller is one name to examine. The Athletic's Jonathan Jones reported that New Orleans could move him. He has 159 rushing yards on 57 carries, a 2.8-yard average, and his contract also expires after this season. Brown would give the Saints another receiving option, but I don't see any benefit for Washington to make this move. Based on Miller's production, I'd keep the receiver depth unless the staff identifies a specific role Miller can fill better than the backs it already has.

Kendre Miller ain't going down. TD for 25



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/4ILIHREgYE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2024

Dorance Armstrong

Dorfance Armstrong should require the most convincing offer. He played 40 defensive snaps, or 58%, against Philadelphia and finished with seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss. Washington would be removing production from a front that finally put together a strong game. His contract is scheduled to void in 2027, which gives Peters a reason to listen, but it doesn't make Armstrong expendable. I'd need an immediate improvement elsewhere to justify taking him out of this rotation.



Christian Barmore is where that conversation could start. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Patriots defensive tackle could be available after playing 41.9% of New England's defensive snaps behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden. The Patriots list Dre'Mont Jones and Elijah Ponder as their edge starters, giving Peters a reason to ask whether Armstrong could be part of an offer. Barmore's cost matters, too. He's under contract through 2028, with scheduled base salaries of $18 million in 2027 and $19 million in 2028, before other payments. I'd pursue that discussion only if Washington sees a significant interior upgrade worth the future expense. New England would still have to value Armstrong enough to make the rest of the deal workable.

Christian Barmore sack drives em back.



📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/xblB61RmST — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2026

Peters should be able to identify the incoming player's job before agreeing to a trade. Washington needs someone who can contribute immediately, and any return should justify the depth or production the Commanders would lose.



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