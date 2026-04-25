Grading Commanders' Third Round Pick of Antonio Williams

With all the speculation about what the Washington Commanders would do in the NFL Draft, general manager Adam Peters and his staff kept things as is by selecting Sonny Styles seventh overall and not trading up into the second round before their next selection with the 71st overall pick.

The Commanders went defense in the first round, and it was expected they would look at getting a wide receiver at some point in the draft. They did just that when they were on the clock in the third round, taking uber-productive Clemson Tigers' wide receiver Antonio Williams for Jayden Daniels.

The pick was controversial for many reasons, and we will explain why as we grade the Commanders' pick of Williams.

The Grade: C+

Williams is a quarterback's best friend. At Clemson, he showed his high football IQ as a slot technician who knows how to find soft spots in zone coverage, and will step in immediately for Washington as a third-down merchant. A competitive player who plays tough for his smaller size, Williams is reliable and perhaps the best route-runner in this wide receiver class.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

He should be able to quickly form a strong connection with Daniels as an underneath target while the rest of the wide receivers spread the field. Williams' floor is one of the highest in the wide receiver class, giving the Commanders someone they can trust to contribute immediately on offense. He can also be serviceable on special teams as a return man.

Why It Isn't Higher

Williams is a slot-only player, which doesn't account for the Commanders' need for a true boundary X wideout or a Z wide receiver that can play inside or out.

While Williams is a reliable, proven player, his average depth of target is only 7.7 yards, and he lacks elite top-end speed to be able to stretch defenses vertically. He's a chain mover, but not someone who will create big splash plays.

Williams' role is very similar to that of Luke McCaffrey, so it's a big question about why the Commanders went this route rather than the aforementioned type of wide receivers with guys like Georgia State's Ted Hurst, Tennessee's Chris Brazzell, USC's Ja'Kobi Lane, and Notre Dame's Malachai Fields still on the board.

The Commanders likely could have made a better pick with the 71st pick, but overall, it's a safe play for a team looking for more playmaking ability. Williams solidifies the offensive floor for Washington and should be a guy who catches over 50 passes each season.

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