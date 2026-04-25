Why Experts Were Wrong About the Commanders No. 71 Pick

If you looked at the predictions over the last 24 hours, there were a lot of names linked to the Washington Commanders at pick No. 71. Names like Ted Hurts, Malachi Fields, and Connor Lew.

The experts had their picks. Commanders general manager Adam Peters had his.

By selecting Clemson’s Antonio Williams, Washington did not just draft a wide receiver. They got a playmaker who was largely overlooked. Here is why the experts missed the mark on the Commanders’ pick.

Clemson receiver Antonio Williams (0) runs the ball | Aaron E. Martinez-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

They Overestimated the Need for Size

Most analysts believed that with Terry McLaurin as the No. 1 receiver, Washington needed a bigger target – someone who could win 50/50 balls. Instead, the team went in a different direction.

Experts looked at the Commanders' offense and saw that it lacked height, so linking a player like Malachi Fields (6'4) to Washington made sense. Williams is not six-foot-four. He is five-foot-eleven. But he is a productive slot receiver with rare route-running ability, according to scouts. Against the defenses Washington will face this season, separation matters, something Williams can create.

The “Slot” Stigma

Williams dropped on many boards because he was labeled as just a slot receiver.

He has been described as slippery more than explosive, but he has elite run-after-catch ability. While experts focused on adding a serious deep threat, Peters focused on getting a player who can turn a short pass from Jayden Daniels into a big gain.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Production Over Potential

Mock drafts often lean toward flashy picks. Williams was a four-year contributor at Clemson, and some evaluators believed he had already reached his ceiling. But Washington valued his reliability and football IQ.

Without a second-round pick, this was not the time to take a project. They needed someone who could produce right away. Someone who plays fast from snap to whistle. The experts were chasing potential while the Commanders were looking for production.

In the end, the experts tried to put Washington in a box. They assumed the Laremy Tunsil trade meant the focus would shift fully to defense after selecting Sonny Styles.

Instead, Washington doubled down on helping Jayden Daniels. He may not be the flashiest name from this draft, but he might be one of the most important.

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