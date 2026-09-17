Commanders Add Veteran CB Isaac Yiadom to 53-Man Roster, Release Ricky Barber

The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Thursday. The team released defensive tackle Ricky Barber in the corresponding move. With the team's current issues at corner, they chose to add secondary depth at the expense of a defensive tackle spot.



Adding Yiadom to the room gives the Commanders another veteran option at the position as they head into the game against Dallas. Yiadom has been around the league since Denver selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He has appeared in 118 games with 34 starts across stops with the Broncos, Giants, Packers, Texans, Saints, and 49ers, recording three interceptions and 32 passes defended. His best season came with New Orleans in 2023, when he started eight games and finished with 14 passes defended and an interception.



So Barber loses his spot on the 53-man roster after fighting his way into the team's plans this summer. In an ironic, separate development, defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw missed practice Thursday with a sore back, though there’s no indication the two situations are connected.



The Dallas Cowboys present a much different passing-game challenge to Washington than Philadelphia did. While it's still unknown whether Yiadom will be among those who dress Sunday, his presence on the 53-man roster tells me defensive coordinator Daronte Jones wanted another coverage option in his tool shed in case Washington needs more flexibility.

The Commanders have released DT Ricky Barber and signed CB Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad. — Commanders On SI (@CommandersOnSI) September 17, 2026

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