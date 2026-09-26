How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming and Radio
In this story:
The Washington Commanders will finally play their first home game of the season Sunday, kicking off their home slate against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium.
Washington enters Week 3 at 0-2 and will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Jayden Daniels sidelined by his left elbow injury. Seattle comes to Washington at 2-0, setting up a meeting between two teams that have started the season in very different directions.
Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks.
In This Article
- Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Information
- How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks
- How to Stream Commanders vs. Seahawks
- How to Listen to Commanders vs. Seahawks
- Commanders vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report
Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Information
Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland
TV: FOX
- Washington leads the all-time series 13-11.
- Seattle has won the last two meetings and five of the last seven.
- Seahawks won 38-14 at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks
FOX will carry Sunday's game with its top broadcast team on the call.
Play-by-play: Joe Davis
Analyst: Greg Olson
Sideline: Pam Oliver
*As always with Sunday games, check your local FOX listings to make sure the game is being shown in your area.
How to Stream Commanders vs. Seahawks
Fans can stream FOX NFL games through FOX One, which carries the network's Sunday afternoon NFL broadcasts.
The game is also available through NFL+ on phones and tablets for viewers in markets where Commanders-Seahawks is the local broadcast. Fans outside the local market can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.
How to Listen to Commanders vs. Seahawks
Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.
Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein
Analyst: London Fletcher
Sideline: Logan Paulsen
Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moisés Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.
The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.
Commanders vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report
Washington OUT
- QB Jayden Daniels — left elbow
- G Sam Cosmi — concussion/throat
- S Nick Cross — illness
- LB Frankie Luvu — groin
- TE Chig Okonkwo — hamstring
Seattle OUT
- S Julian Love — calf
- S Ty Okada — hamstring
Seattle QUESTIONABLE
- NT Brandon Pili — concussion/neck
The Commanders are still searching for their first win of the season as they return home for the first time in 2026. Mariota will get the start in place of Daniels as Washington tries to avoid an 0-3 start against an undefeated Seahawks team.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone