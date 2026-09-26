How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming and Radio

The Washington Commanders will finally play their first home game of the season Sunday, kicking off their home slate against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium.



Washington enters Week 3 at 0-2 and will once again turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback with Jayden Daniels sidelined by his left elbow injury. Seattle comes to Washington at 2-0, setting up a meeting between two teams that have started the season in very different directions.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

TV: FOX

Washington leads the all-time series 13-11.

Seattle has won the last two meetings and five of the last seven.

Seahawks won 38-14 at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 2, 2025.

Remembering Monte Coleman and Sonny Jurgensen 💛 pic.twitter.com/MCfN8JCpP6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 25, 2026

How to Watch Commanders vs. Seahawks

FOX will carry Sunday's game with its top broadcast team on the call.



Play-by-play: Joe Davis

Analyst: Greg Olson

Sideline: Pam Oliver



*As always with Sunday games, check your local FOX listings to make sure the game is being shown in your area.

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks game map for Week 3 | 506 Sports

How to Stream Commanders vs. Seahawks

Fans can stream FOX NFL games through FOX One, which carries the network's Sunday afternoon NFL broadcasts.



The game is also available through NFL+ on phones and tablets for viewers in markets where Commanders-Seahawks is the local broadcast. Fans outside the local market can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTube TV.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Seahawks

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moisés Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

QB Jayden Daniels — left elbow

G Sam Cosmi — concussion/throat

S Nick Cross — illness

LB Frankie Luvu — groin

TE Chig Okonkwo — hamstring

Seattle OUT

S Julian Love — calf

S Ty Okada — hamstring

Seattle QUESTIONABLE

NT Brandon Pili — concussion/neck

We have elevated LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/yA8sGZlhjU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 26, 2026

The Commanders are still searching for their first win of the season as they return home for the first time in 2026. Mariota will get the start in place of Daniels as Washington tries to avoid an 0-3 start against an undefeated Seahawks team.



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