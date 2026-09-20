Commanders Game Pulse: Live Reactions From Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders head to Dallas looking for their first win of the 2026 season against the Cowboys on Sunday.



Follow along here throughout the game for live observations and reactions as Washington tries to bounce back from its Week 1 loss to Philadelphia.

First Quarter Pulse

- Washington has had no answer for CeeDee Lamb, who has torched the Commanders' defense for five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown so far.



- Dallas' defense looked recharged after that Week 1 loss, forcing a three-and-out on Washington's opening possession. But the Commanders settled in, ending the quarter in the middle of a nine-play, 68-yard drive that has already eaten up 5:01 of clock.



- Jayden Daniels was 6-for-6 for 52 yards in the first quarter and added 25 yards on two carries.

Pregame Pulse

- The very first thing that should be mentioned today, after seeing the inactive list, is that DT Javon Kinlaw is active after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report on Friday.



- Rookie LB Jaishawn Barham will wear the green dot today for Dallas, with LB DeMarvion Overshown out with a hamstring injury. That means both teams will have rookies playing the role, as Washington will have Sonny Styles wearing the green dot for the Commanders with LB Frankie Luvu out.



- The first thing I’ll be watching when Washington has the ball is the offensive line. The group had its share of problems against Philadelphia, and a cleaner performance in front of Jayden Daniels would be one of the quickest signs the Commanders corrected some of what went wrong in Week 1.

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