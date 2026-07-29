Commanders’ Latest Signing Solves More Than One Problem After Tress Way Injury

The Washington Commanders made a series of roster moves Wednesday morning before their first training camp practice was set to start. Among them, punter Matt Haack is the signing that carries the most weight, with long-time incumbent Tress Way sidelined temporarily with a pectoral injury. The team also signed WR River Cracraft, who was among the nine players who worked out yesterday, released LB Andre Carter and TE Anthony Firkser, while activating Fred Davis II from the Active/Non-Football Illness list.



Commanders general manager Adam Peters announced Tuesday that Tress Way would start camp working off to the side while he recovers from a pectoral injury. Peters described the injury as minor and does not expect Way to miss a significant amount of time.



“In addition to the moves we made earlier in the week, Tress Way and Kain Medrano are both dealing with injuries, so they won’t be dressed tomorrow. Tress suffered a pectoral injury. He’ll be rehabbing off to the side. It’s not expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, though, so we’re not too worried about that.”



For Washington, signing Haack provides an experienced option capable of handling both punting and holding duties without forcing Way back too soon.



Haack spent 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, punting 25 times for a 51.3-yard gross average and a 43.4-yard net average, with 10 punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Haack also has extensive experience as a holder, allowing the ongoing kicking competition between Jake Moody and Drew Stevens to continue with no interruption.

Commanders Make Four Additional Roster Moves

In addition to Haack, the team signed receiver River Cracraft, who spent time on the Commanders roster last year. Cracraft appeared in two games last season, although he did not catch any passes. In 55 career appearances, Cracraft has 32 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns, with much of his value coming through special teams and his ability to provide experienced depth.



To make room on the roster to sign Haack and Cracraft, Washington had to release outside linebacker Andre Carter and tight end Anthony Firkser. Carter was attempting to work his way through a crowded room to find some playing time. Releasing Firkser inadvertently reduces the tight end competition as Welker begins working directly with the unit.



Fred Davis II was activated off the Active/Non-Football Illness list after being placed there recently. The move will allow Davis to join his teammates on the practice field. The cornerback room has tons of competition this year, so Davis is facing an uphill battle.



The Commanders brought in Matt Haack to take over punting and holding duties on special teams. The move is not being made because Way's injury is serious or is expected to linger. The team still expects Way back relatively soon, but needed an active punter to keep its special teams operation up and running throughout training camp.

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