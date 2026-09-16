Commanders Sign Veteran OL Lucas Patrick to Strengthen Interior Depth

The Washington Commanders are adding veteran experience to an offensive line that can definitely use it by signing interior lineman Lucas Patrick. Patrick has been on Washington's radar since the New York Giants released him in August. Patrick has 65 career starts over his nine NFL seasons and has game experience at center (28 starts), left guard (19 starts), and right guard (18 starts).



Getting a versatile lineman who can play all three interior offensive line positions is critical to Washington's success this season, as injuries are going to happen over the course of the NFL season. Patrick gives them a player who can plug and play when needed on day one.



Washington currently has Nick Allegretti starting at center with Matt Gulbin behind him, while Tanoa Togiai is listed as the backup at both guard spots. Patrick gives the Commanders something they lacked behind that group: proven NFL starting experience across the entire interior.



The Giants signed Patrick in April, and then released him on August 30. He was dealing with a knee injury during camp but was reported healthy again by the time of his release.

The only question for Lucas Patrick will be how long his knee can hold up. Giants went with Bryan Hudson with an eye not only on the present but the future.

Did not hear a bad word about Patrick. But it’s likely why he had to wait until Week 2 to sign as veteran. https://t.co/aY5oWbn2xh — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 16, 2026

Lucas Patrick versus Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/FLGRHcCpl6 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) August 9, 2025

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