Commanders Second Read: Jayden Daniels' Stat Line Didn't Tell the Whole Story in Eagles Loss

After watching the Commanders vs. Eagles game for the first time yesterday, several things jumped out. The offense struggled through much of the first half sustaining drives as quarterback Jayden Daniels was pressured on a significant portion of his dropbacks. Now, obviously, the broadcast view has its limitations, and most of that comes from the networks focusing on watching the ball, which is understandable, although a better overall view would be slightly elevated from behind the quarterback. That said, Washington's offensive line looked bad overall and seemed like the main culprit behind the team's three consecutive three-and-outs in the first half.



After rewatching the game today and inspecting some All-22 clips, I'm here today to say Daniels did decently with what was available, given what is being asked of him by the staff who want less of him playing hero ball and more of him preserving himself for when he's truly needed.



Out of Daniels' 16 incompletions, there were six intentional throwaways because of pressure, or there was nothing left to do unless he played hero ball. Five balls to Diggs looked like timing issues or chemistry getting worked out in real time, as the balls were slightly too far out in front or just beyond the fingertips; two more were on good defensive plays/tipped balls. That basically means, by my count, three passes were actually "bad" passes, but keep in mind, two of those were long balls thrown to stretch the play where only the receiver could get to when the defense was pressing down on Daniels. Chalking up the Diggs passes to the two still trying to build chemistry is lazy work in most circumstances, except that once they worked out the kinks, they connected multiple times without issue.



The best takeaway is that, after watching Daniels, it is easy to see he didn't respond to the constant pressure by forcing throws or taking off recklessly. He threw several balls away after being told all offseason to protect himself and not take any unnecessary risks. The timing between him and Diggs was hard for these guys to get right in game-time situations, and will only get better as the two play together more in the future. The evidence that everything came together with the new direction was clear in Daniels going 9-of-11 over the Commanders' last two drives. Those final two drives were 9 plays for 67 yards and 5:45 in time of possession and a Diggs 10-yard TD, to go with 12 plays for 63 yards for 5:01 and an Antonio Williams TD. Washington held the ball for 10:02 in the fourth quarter compared to the Eagles' 4:58, which lines up with what I saw from an Eagles defensive front that looked gassed late. The third-down issue that seems like a thorn: they were 2-for-8 in the first half, 0-for-3 in the third quarter, and then 3-for-4 in the fourth.

Jayden Daniels spray chart | NextGenStats

From under center: Jayden Daniels completed 2-4 passes for 19 yards.

Out of gun: Daniels was 16-30 for 145 yards and 2 TDs

play action: 3-5, 27 yards.

Daniels was pressured on 19 of 38 dropbacks per @NextGenStats. 3-15 for 26 yards.

Vs blitz he was 5-7, 47 yards, both TDs — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2026

On Second Thought

After watching the game for the second time and taking a quick look at the All-22, I still believe the offensive line didn't play well, but more because of how good the Eagles' front seven was in the first half. As Washington's defense was able to stop Philly and keep their offense on the sideline more, the Eagles' defensive front started to get a bit gassed (you could see them out of breath) from the middle to the end of the fourth quarter. I'll have more later in the week on offensive line grades and total stats from snaps, but Brandon Coleman surrendered over six pressures, and his counterparts to the right of him were the cause of some issues as well, including the failed two-point conversion, when Nick Allegretti allowed his defender to spin free and blow up the play.

The Eagles stop the 2-point attempt 🦅



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/5AqmqbtDSj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

The Play I Can’t Shake

The play I keep coming back to wasn't a sack, a missed throw, or even Drew Stevens missing a 54-yard field goal after making one from 55 earlier in the game. It was Stefon Diggs' unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after catching a 10-yard touchdown from Daniels in the fourth quarter. The score brought Washington within two points at 17-15, which should have set up a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion. Instead, Diggs' 15-yard penalty was enforced between downs, and Washington settled for the extra point to make it 17-16.



I'm not putting the loss on Diggs because there were far too many other moments that mattered, but that's exactly why this play sticks with me. Washington finally had Daniels and Diggs on the same page; they connected for a touchdown, and then one mistake immediately changed the math. The Commanders eventually scored another touchdown and were forced to try for two at the end, but the attempt failed. When the final margin is two points, it's hard not to look back at a penalty like that and wonder how different the final few minutes might have been.



If I had to pick a second play, it would be the uncalled illegal procedure from Philly (below). The refs clearly missed that one. It was 3rd and six, so the penalty would have changed the situation significantly.

.@Commanders @Eagles @goedert33 with the game clinching TD; BUT...were the Commanders right in pointing out an illegal procedure. Honestly...I am fuzzy on if this is a no call or not and that's on me. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ItmMR99lIW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 14, 2026

One Number That Matters

Five-for-15 on third down is ugly enough by itself, but the number underneath it might be worse. Nine of Washington’s 15 third downs came with at least nine yards to go, and 10 came with seven or more. The Commanders faced third-and-27, third-and-15, third-and-14, and several third-and-9 or third-and-10 situations.



At some point, that stops being only a third-down problem. Washington was making third down harder with what happened on first and second down. Daniels converted a few of the difficult ones anyway, including the 33-yard throw to Antonio Williams on third-and-14 in the fourth quarter, but an offense cannot consistently live like that. If there is one thing David Blough has to clean up going into Week 2, getting Daniels into more third-and-4s and third-and-5s instead of asking him to bail the offense out on third-and-10 would be high on my list.

I’m Buying

I'm buying Antonio Williams having a much bigger role in this offense moving forward. Williams only played 26 offensive snaps against Philadelphia, which was 37 percent of Washington's total, but he caught all four of his targets for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown. Those weren't four empty catches either. His 16-yard reception in the second quarter put Washington at the one-yard line; his 33-yard catch converted that third-and-14 in the fourth quarter; he opened the final touchdown drive with a 14-yard gain, and then finished it with the one-yard score.



That's a lot of important work for someone who wasn't on the field for even half of the offensive snaps. Washington already has McLaurin and Diggs demanding attention, so I'm interested to see how long David Blough can keep Williams at 37 percent if Daniels is going to get that kind of production every time he looks his way. Four targets isn't enough to declare anything after one game, but four catches on four targets, with all four coming on touchdown drives, is enough for me to want to see more.

#Commanders WR Antonio Williams was on the field for less than 30% of passing plays. He still led the team in receptions (four), yards (64), and touchdowns (one)



Here's every route from his NFL debut #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/Q6Y3Lx2VyC — Full Command (@FullCommandShow) September 14, 2026

I’m Not Buying

I'm not buying that Washington's defense played as well as the final numbers might suggest. Holding Philadelphia to 10 first downs and forcing seven punts looks pretty good, but the Eagles didn't need a lot of sustained offense because their explosive plays did so much damage. Philadelphia averaged 6.0 yards per play despite running only 53 offensive snaps.



The 64-yard Dontayvion Wicks catch led to Philadelphia's first touchdown. Saquon Barkley's 42-yard run set up another. DeVonta Smith hit Washington for 31 yards in the third quarter, Hurts ran for 22 yards on third-and-18 in the fourth, and Dallas Goedert finished that same possession with a 43-yard touchdown on third-and-6. Those five plays accounted for 202 of Philadelphia's 318 total yards, nearly 64 percent of its offense, and several came in situations where Washington had a chance to get off the field.



I liked a lot from Daronte Jones' first game, especially getting three sacks and repeatedly forcing Philadelphia to punt. Watching Nick Cross operate in the Burgundy and Gold was great too, but eliminating explosives has to be near the top of the list this week. The defense did too much good work to keep handing chunks of it back in one play.

Nick Cross (#25) is pretty good at football #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/8tRFP7OwSW — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) September 14, 2026

What This Changes

The biggest thing that changed for me after going through this game again is where I place the concern. Washington finished with 20 first downs compared to Philadelphia's 10, ran 67 plays to the Eagles' 53, held the ball for 33:20, converted both fourth-down attempts, and scored touchdowns on all three trips to the red zone. Yet Philadelphia still finished with more yards while running 14 fewer plays, averaging 6.0 yards per play compared to Washington's 4.4.



That's where I think this game was lost more than anywhere else. Washington did a lot of the things that usually give a team a chance to win on the road, but it made almost everything harder than it needed to be. Too many long third downs, too many pressures allowed by the line, too many explosives allowed, Diggs' penalty, and Stevens missing from 54 after making from 55 earlier in the game. None of those things by themselves will normally decide a football game, but when the final difference is two points, there isn't much room for them to pile up.



The good news is I came away from the second viewing feeling better about the one player Washington absolutely needs to be right. The next step is making sure Daniels doesn't have to spend so much of the game working around everything else before the offense finally settles down.

Tyler Owens could not be stopped 😳



WASvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/d4Tyw1MnqS — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

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