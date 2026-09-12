Commanders Fill D.J. Humphries' Roster Spot With Familiar Offensive Lineman

The Washington Commanders signed interior offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to the 53-man roster Saturday afternoon. The roster spot Good-Jones is filling came open when the team released left tackle D.J. Humphries on Friday.



Good-Jones spent most of training camp taking first-team reps as the team's starting center before getting cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He isn’t a developmental call-up Washington needs to get ready. The staff already knows exactly what he brings, which makes him logical insurance behind Nick Allegretti and the rest of the interior line.



I flirted with the idea that the team would leave the spot open since only 48 dress Sunday, and Dorance Armstrong would already be returning next week, meaning the team will have to adjust for that move.



This move is clearly about interior depth, not a hidden injury or lack of trust in anyone else on the roster.

Jayden Daniels back taking snaps from Julian Good-Jones pic.twitter.com/WI0honEpge — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) August 20, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.