Commanders Top Rookies Rock Team Gear for First Time During NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The offseason has been an exciting one for the Washington Commanders. New coordinators, new uniforms, new players through free agency and the NFL Draft, and finding out the 2026 schedule have all made football feel closer. But we are now entering the dead period of the offseason before the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp later in the Summer.

Speaking of new uniforms, we got our first look at the Commanders' top-100 draft picks, Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams, in their full gear during the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere this weekend.

LB Sonny Styles

Much will be asked of Styles early in his career as the seventh overall pick in the 2026 draft, and will be tasked with helping turn around one of the worst defenses in the league from a season ago.

Taking over for a legend like Bobby Wagner won't be easy. Still, Styles will be set up for success in the new defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones' multiple defense alongside Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal.

Washington Commanders LB Sonny Styles | Washington Commanders X

Styles' versatility will be at the forefront of what the Commanders plan to do on defense. He might become the 'green dot' on the defense, returning to a leadership role as he had at Ohio State. And with that, he will be asked, as a rookie, to lead and get everyone into the right positions to make the defense play at its highest level.

WR Antonio Williams

There has been much speculation on how Williams will be utilized within the Commanders' offense, but it seems like he will be used all over the field under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Williams' unique blend of speed, football IQ, and route-running ability is a welcome addition to an offense that lacked any consistency last season. He will also be a valuable safety valve for quarterback Jayden Daniels whenever things break down or when Washington needs a big third-down conversion.

Washington Commanders WR Antonio Williams | Washington Commanders X

Like Styles, Williams will be relied upon to provide an immediate impact to the team as a rookie, heightening the pressure that will be on his shoulders. Williams will be asked to complement Terry McLaurin on the outside, while the likes of Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Van Jefferson aid in helping the offense get back to its 2024 form when Daniels went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

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