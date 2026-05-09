Commanders WR Antonio Williams Confronts 'Slot Receiver' Stigma

There has been plenty of talk surrounding what the Washington Commanders were able to do in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's now time for their rookie class to put what the franchise saw in them on the table now that rookie minicamp has begun.

One of the major talking points pre- and post-draft has been whether or not the Commanders have a legit second wide receiver to play alongside Terry McLaurin for quarterback Jayden Daniels. And while the Commanders believe they calmed those notions by selecting Antonio Williams, some are still skeptical about how he will fit in the offense.

Williams, along with the rest of the Commanders' draft picks and undrafted rookies, took the field for rookie minicamp, and when speaking with the media, Williams discussed that he believes he works best when being utilized in a multitude of ways rather than just being a slot guy.

Versatily at the Forefront

"I feel like that's when I'm at my best," said Williams. "Feel like I'm a versatile player, I can line up everywhere, and run every route. I just like being able to go everywhere, and I feel like I just have a lot of freedom to do that in this offense."

During his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers, the five-foot-eleven, 200-pound receiver played primarily in the slot, with 78% of his snaps being from that position. Williams was a playmaker within the Tigers' RPO-based offense that allowed him to use his elite route running.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is exactly why many have questioned whether or not he is the type of player that they need to come in and help elevate an offense that was inconsistent a season ago.

The skeptics will still remain until we can see Williams within the offense, but it seems that he has been given the notion that he will be used in many ways, and he believes that he will be able to excel in doing so.

More Additions to Come?

Yes, the Commanders believe in Williams' ability to play the Z or slot, but that doesn't mean they aren't holding out to add to the wide receiver room.

Washington has been touch-and-go with some wideouts still on the market, and continues to be linked to Brandon Aiyuk if, and when, he is released from the San Francisco 49ers after they were unable to find a trade partner.

They still lack a big X wide receiver, or at least someone who is more of a Z, that can help spread the field for Daniels. If they can land Aiyuk or even someone like Stefon Diggs on a one-year deal, those who have had their concerns about the unit and Williams will likely start to change their tune a bit.

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