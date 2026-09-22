Commanders Stock Report: Who's Rising and Falling After an 0-2 Start

This stock report measures direction, not just who played well last Sunday. As it stands, the Washington Commanders are 0-2 after divisional losses to Dallas and Philadelphia. It's hard to watch the games and not notice that some things that looked concerning in Week 1 became harder to dismiss in Week 2, or that some things that looked promising in Philly got stronger in Dallas. That said, here's where we stand heading into Week 3.

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Rachaad White — After two games, running back Rachaad White has carved out a role for himself on third downs that appears to be a perfect fit. In Week 1, he looked more like a complementary piece as the team struggled to get going; White managed only 27 yards from scrimmage: seven carries for 22 yards, and two catches for five against Philadelphia. In the Cowboys game, he converted four third downs, three on rushing plays and the fourth on a 10-yard reception. White saw his snaps (37) and production jump in Week 2, gaining 83 yards from scrimmage against Dallas: seven carries for 43 yards, and six catches on six targets for 40 yards.



While he's no threat to take over as the lead back, his abilities as a runner, outlet, and short-yardage option are currently unmatched on the roster.



The Run Game — The Washington Commanders have shown their rushing attack is for real, after 314 rushing yards through two games: 132 against Philly in Week 1 and 182 versus Dallas in Week 2. In the Cowboys game, Washington showed it wasn't dependent on one back, with White and Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt getting 43 yards each, and Daniels getting 69 yards rushing. With Daniels out, more of that burden will fall on White and Croskey-Merritt to keep the trend going.



The running game is a perfect identity for a Marcus Mariota-led Commanders offense, and Washington is coming off back-to-back productive games against NFC East opponents.



Stefon Diggs — The Commanders added Stefon Diggs to have someone opposite Terry McLaurin who could make opposing defenses pay. Two games in, Diggs has nine catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs showed Sunday he can produce no matter who the quarterback is, catching touchdown passes from both Mariota and Daniels. While his yardage total is still building, those three touchdown receptions speak for themselves.

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) dives toward the goal line after catching a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Secondary/Pass Defense — The warning signs were already there in Week 1, when Philadelphia generated 202 of its 318 yards on five explosive plays. Dallas made it pretty clear that wasn't just a bad afternoon. Dak Prescott completed 26-of-31 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns, while CeeDee Lamb caught eight passes for 153 yards and two scores. Washington held the Cowboys to only 66 yards rushing and still gave up 37 points.



At this point, it's bigger than one corner or one busted coverage. The Commanders have gone two games without showing they can consistently keep opposing passing games from creating chunk plays.



Terry McLaurin’s production — This isn't about Terry McLaurin suddenly becoming a lesser receiver. It's about the production. He had just two catches for 14 yards against Philadelphia, then finished with two catches for 50 yards on nine targets in Dallas. That's four receptions for 64 yards through two games. Let's not forget, this is the guy Commanders OC David Blough said he would get 10 targets a game a few months back.



There were at least some signs of life Sunday. McLaurin had receptions of 24 and 26 yards, and replay overturned another potential big play. Still, Washington needs to find a way to get its No. 1 receiver involved more consistently, no matter who is playing quarterback. With Mariota on the field, that probably means Blough being more deliberate about getting McLaurin those opportunities.



Washington’s Health — The Commanders weren't exactly entering the season at full strength, and things haven't gotten any better. Laremy Tunsil was already unavailable, Jordan Magee landed on injured reserve after Week 1, and Washington went into Dallas without Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo.



Then came the biggest blow. Daniels dislocated his left elbow against the Cowboys.



Brandon Coleman, Sam Cosmi, and Javon Kinlaw also dealt with injuries during the game. Nick Cross was hospitalized after the game and kept overnight with an internal injury before returning home a day later. Not all of those will necessarily cost Washington significant time, but the list keeps getting longer. For a team already sitting at 0-2, the margin for losing more starters is getting pretty thin.



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