Terry McLaurin Falls Outside ESPN’s Top Wide Receiver Rankings - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

While Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has not been forgotten around the NFL, he is also no longer viewed as one of the league's top guys.



ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently released his annual NFL top 10 wide receiver rankings, based on voting from league executives, coaches and scouts. McLaurin did receive some votes, but was not named in the top 10 or the six-player honorable mention group.



With McLaurin only playing in 10 games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury, it should not come as a major surprise. He finished the season with 38 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns, ending a five-year run of 1,000-yard seasons. Those numbers were never going to help him crack a competitive group filled with younger receivers coming off huge years.



Still, it is worth noting how quickly one injury-shortened season changed the conversation.



Before the injury-shortened season, McLaurin was coming off 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns. The 2024 season earned him second-team All-Pro honors after he finally showed what he could do with stability at quarterback. McLaurin had played with 13 different starting quarterbacks since joining Washington in 2019. Now, one year later, he could not even crack ESPN's extended list.



In reality, these lists mean nothing. Washington does not need McLaurin to be recognized. It does need him to prove last season was just a detour, not the beginning of a decline.

F*ck it! Terry McLaurin highlights for your feed 😈



Top 10 WR in the NFL. Go argue with ya mama. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/ynO0VRsI9y — Roman 👑 (@rome_nolimits) June 1, 2026

Washington is still very much depending on McLaurin to be the player who changes how defenses approach the passing game. If he returns to form this season, his absence from this list will mean nothing. If he does not, ESPN's ranking may have given an early look at how the rest of the league now views him.

Commanders Still Trying to Find Ben Sinnott’s Place

#Commanders TE Ben Sinnott to @JPFinlayNBCS on the new offense:



“I love it. I think this one really fits my play style, the kind of player I am”#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/zVeFVbh39C — Full Command (@FullCommandShow) June 26, 2026

After selecting Ben Sinnott in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team was expecting a Swiss-army knife type of player. As he gets ready for year three, Sinnott remains one of the more difficult players on the Commanders roster to figure out. Commanders.com recently called Sinnott “a bit of an enigma” while examining the team’s tight end room ahead of training camp.



In the 33 games he has played in, Sinnott has caught only 16 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. His blocking has impressed, but the team has not found a consistent role for him in the passing game.



With new offensive coordinator David Blough expected to use more motion and play-action, Sinnott could finally receive more opportunities to prove himself. Training camp will hopefully give the first indication of whether Washington has finally found his place.

Cowboys Allow George Pickens Deadline to Pass

The NFL's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multiyear contract extensions passed at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday without the Dallas Cowboys signing receiver George Pickens to a long-term contract, according to DallasCowboys.com.



Pickens is now set to play the season under the $27.298 million franchise tag for receivers. Pickens finished last year with 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Pairing him with CeeDee Lamb gives the Cowboys one of the best receiver duos in the entire NFL, but Dallas chose not to commit beyond this season.



Pickens already signed the tender and participated in mandatory minicamp, so there is no immediate holdout drama between the two sides, just nothing long-term yet. For now, Dallas gets another year from him while leaving his future unresolved.

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