Tempers Flare During Commanders Training Camp Practice

Wednesday's practice produced the first chippiness of Washington Commanders training camp this year. Likely from a mixture of heat and the process of stacking days in August, several separate confrontations occurred in a short frame of time.



The situation became apparent today when receiver Luke McCaffrey and cornerback Mike Sainristil first had to be separated. Then, after a sequence where rookie running back Kaytron Allen was in the end zone, safety Nick Cross hit him late. That led to Allen throwing the ball at Cross, and receiver Van Jefferson came over and got in Cross' face.

First time in camp we are seeing scuffles and chippiness at camp.



Luke and Sainristil got separated moments ago. Cross hit Allen late in end zone and hard, Allen threw the ball at him. Van Jefferson came over to chirp at Cross. — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 5, 2026

By far the chippiest practice of camp Skirmishes I noticed after the whistle:



🏈 WR Luke McCaffrey vs CB Mike Sainristil

🏈 OT Trent Scott vs DB Darius Rush

🏈 OL Tim McKay vs DB Carlin Viggers

🏈 RB Kaytron Allen vs S Nick Cross

🏈 WR Jacoby Jones vs S Quan Martin — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 5, 2026

It’s a game full of emotion, but you can’t be emotional. Nick Cross after practice

After that, a red-zone shoving match between Jacoby Jones and Quan Martin further showed it was not an isolated incident, and emotions were high as tension continued through practice.

Getting chippy at during RZ 11v11. Jacoby Jones and Quan Martin for into shoving match before teammates quickly broke it up. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 5, 2026

After these guys had been going at it for several days in the heat, things started getting a little testy during their second padded practice. This is rather normal in a competitive camp atmosphere, given the level of competition between this group of 91 fully grown men.



Sometimes the intensity of the moment puts these guys outside of their football realm. They need to keep things within reason and not reach the point where penalties would have been assessed in a game, or injuries could have happened. It will be interesting to see if this stays an isolated part of practice or lingers into the rest of the week.

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