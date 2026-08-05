Frankie Luvu is handling the early communication duties in Daronte Jones’ defense. Plus, Chris Paul shed 20 pounds for the left guard competition, and Sam Cosmi earned a top-10 ranking among NFL guards. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Installing a new defense requires more than just learning new assignments and terminology because someone must also communicate the calls and ensure all 11 players are properly aligned. For Washington, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Frankie Luvu appears to be handling those responsibilities as the Commanders install new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' system during the early sessions of training camp.

For the “green dot” crowd … it’s still early, but Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw have both said that Frankie Luvu has been that guy getting everyone set. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 4, 2026

Wearing that green dot goes beyond simply receiving the defensive call because Luvu must communicate clearly, recognize how the offense is aligned, and then help his teammates make the needed adjustments. One of the most important aspects of the process is that everyone must be on the same page with adjustments. It should also be pointed out that Luvu getting everyone set during the early installation process does not permanently award him the green dot role.



Having Luvu in that role makes complete sense with his eight years of NFL experience, high-energy level, and ability to operate from different spots in the defense. Jones can move Luvu just about anywhere, although he fits better inside, while still relying on him to understand how the entire defensive call fits together.



Washington still has plenty of time to finalize roles on the defense before deciding who will wear the communication helmet during the regular season. While the competition for the role may remain open for now, Luvu received the first meaningful opportunity to take control of Jones' defense.

Chris Paul Drops 20 Pounds for Commanders’ New Offense

On Tuesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that left guard Chris Paul has lost approximately 20 pounds since last season. The change comes as Washington prepares to use more zone-rushing concepts and play action under new offensive coordinator David Blough. Improved movement skills built around greater agility and quickness off the ball could help Paul in the left guard competition with Brandon Coleman, whom Quinn described as naturally quick off the spot. Paul is not a guy who just reported for camp; he reshaped his body to better fit the needs of the team.

I wouldn’t say it’s different. We’re putting them both at left guard, even though they have ability to move around, but we wanted to keep them parked there during this part of the competition. We run a lot of zone and play passes that go off of that, so the movements to go. You’ve probably seen Chris is lighter by about 20 pounds, and he’s always been strong as hell. So, him being down, I think, adds to his quickness. Brandon’s always been somebody that’s quick off the spot. So, it’ll take a while for those two honestly. But I wouldn’t say it’s a different skill. They both have it. But it’s just a matter of playing day in and day out. Commanders HC Dan Quinn

Sam Cosmi Ranked Among NFL’s Top 10 Guards

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) enters the field prior to the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Commanders OL Sam Cosmi as the NFL's No. 10 guard entering the 2026 season. Cosmi earned an overall grade of 76.3 after returning from his knee injury and playing nine games last season. He also allowed 11 pressures and two sacks with a 73 pass-block grade, while receiving a 72.3 run-blocking grade. At the very least, the rankings show how much Cosmi means to Washington's starting lineup. Of course, if the Commanders cannot keep him healthy, grades will not matter.

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