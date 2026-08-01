Washington "Continues Monitoring Stefon Diggs" as WR Options Narrow — Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders' closed walkthrough practice on Friday produced no new information from the field, but a brief update on their search for another receiver gave some away. ESPN's John Keim reported that “Washington continues to monitor Stefon Diggs. Does not appear any other FA WR is a legit option.” Keim went on to say that "clearly" money was an issue.

Wasn’t going to be an option here. Washington continues to monitor Stefon Diggs. Does not appear any other FA WR is a legit option. https://t.co/mbOJlqMaP7 — John Keim (@john_keim) July 31, 2026

To be clear, monitoring Diggs does not mean Washington is negotiating with him. What it does tell us is that Washington is interested, but appears to be trying to let it play out with the guys already in their building. Keim would not tweet that for any other reason. Washington could continue to evaluate their talent in the receiver room for the rest of camp without completely closing the door on adding another proven veteran.



The team entered training camp without an established WR2 behind Terry McLaurin. Of course, two unpadded practices were never going to be enough time to give that answer. Washington's current approach to the situation gives most of the room a chance to compete for larger roles while the team tracks Diggs' availability.



Seeing Keim's report certainly narrows the situation by inadvertently showing a portion of the team's hand, suggesting he is the only one they would be interested in. Hopefully, this is one of those situations that works itself out. If not, Diggs may very well wear the Burgundy and Gold eventually.

Commanders Welcome Fans for Back Together Saturday

The Commanders will hold their first public training camp practice Saturday as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. Parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 7:30 a.m., and practice begins at 8:30 a.m. ET at the BigBear.ai Performance Center in Ashburn. The team will also hold fan activities, including a kids zone, appearances by Redskins legends, and additional entertainment around the practice.

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