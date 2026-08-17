Jeremy McNichols Injury Creates More Opportunity in Washington's Backfield — Commanders Daily

The Washington Commanders running back competition took another turn Sunday when head coach Dan Quinn revealed at his press conference that Jeremy McNichols' quadriceps injury will keep him out of action for a couple of weeks. McNichols already missed the joint practice session and game with the Miami Dolphins; now he will miss even more important practice time and the Lions game. With Washington's set of rookie running backs coming off a strong showing in the opening preseason game, the timing could not be worse, even for a player who has the trust of the staff, as McNichols does.



Robert Henry Jr. and Kaytron Allen now stand to see even more playing time this preseason after taking advantage of their opportunities against Miami. The reason the staff has immense trust in McNichols is his ability in passing downs with pass blocking and catching the ball, as well as on special teams. This injury will not automatically cost him his roster spot, but every practice and preseason snap McNichols misses becomes another opportunity for a younger player to show what they bring to the table.

Commanders Work Out Eight Players at Two Positions

Washington continues to churn the bottom of the roster as the team worked out a collection of defensive linemen and running backs on Sunday. The team worked out defensive linemen McTelvin Agim, Evan Anderson, Maurice Hurst, and Jonathan Harris. They also worked out running backs Montrell Johnson, Craig Reynolds, Blake Watson, and Marcus Yarns.



The workouts came the same day Quinn disclosed that McNichols will miss multiple weeks, while Washington continues to evaluate depth along the defensive front. Craig Reynolds appeared in three games for the Redskins in 2019 before moving on to the Lions.

John Bates Set to Return Tuesday

Dan Quinn brought positive news as well on Sunday, as tight end John Bates will return to practice Tuesday. Bates has been sidelined for multiple weeks nursing his hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, Colson Yankoff, and Lawrence Cager have all seen more opportunities in the process. With two preseason games remaining, Bates is returning at a time when he can still assimilate into the new system. He has already been at practice, so he knows the terminology.



So, as it sits, Washington has one injured player opening the door for those behind him, while another is returning just in time to reclaim some of those opportunities.

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