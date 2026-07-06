The Washington Commanders did not need to make a splash move at cornerback to add depth before training camp. They needed to make one that was useful.



That reasoning is why the move to sign veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas on a one-year deal worth up to $3.8 million makes more sense than noise. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington is planning to sign Douglas, who spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and started 13 games.



Over the last nine seasons, Douglas has appeared in 135 games, starting 93, for five different teams. He has recorded 503 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 92 pass deflections, 21 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three sacks.

Sources: Free-agent CB Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth up to $3.8 million. Douglas spent last season with the Dolphins, where he started 13 games. A former Eagles third-round pick in 2017, Douglas now returns to the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/GXGnXqoVyI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2026

Lowering the Stakes: Buying Experience Over a Secondary Savior

Signing a 30-year-old cornerback who was available this late in the year is not the type of signing that will answer all of the Commanders' cornerback questions. But that is also why the signing works. Washington is not paying him like he is the savior, but is adding him to a room that needed a veteran presence.

Welcome to Commanders Nation Rasul Douglas.



A nice veteran corner that will get after the ball. 😤🔥 #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/qSJ6diCcwQ — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) July 6, 2026

Why Rasul Douglas Makes the Cornerback Room Better

The Commanders already had numbers at the position. Trey Amos, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Rush, Antonio Hamilton Sr., and Tre Hawkins III rounded out the room before the signing. Douglas brings size (6-2), experience, ball production, and another option to play outside if needed.



Douglas’ PFF grades support the move as well, with the site giving him an overall defensive grade of 72.7 and a coverage grade of 72.6 for 2025. By no means does that make him perfect, but it puts him outside the realm of being considered just another camp body, and makes his one-year deal worth up to $3.8 million seem like a reasonable swing.

Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas' PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

While Douglas adds to the room and brings experience to the competition, he also does not have to walk into camp with any pressure to be the starter. The simple fact that he gives Daronte Jones another piece to work with already makes the signing a good idea.

Proactive Football: How Adam Peters Uses July to Avoid August Emergencies

This is how functional teams handle July. They do not wait until something breaks and becomes a problem. They address potential issues before emergencies arrive.



While Douglas may not be a game-changer for Washington's defense, he does make the cornerback room harder to sort out now.



That is not only one of those good problems; it is also the point of camp.



According to an ESPN article that announced the signing:





Douglas, 30, signed with the Miami Dolphins after 53-man roster cuts and played 15 games last season. While he began the season behind Jack Jones and Storm Duck, he was inserted into the starting lineup after an injury to Duck in Week 1 and established himself as the team's top cornerback by season's end.



In total, he was targeted 82 times in 2025, allowing 54 catches for 515 yards and three touchdowns. He also defended 13 passes, which tied for the second most in any single season of his career.



He was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after defending five passes and recording an interception against the New York Jets in Week 14. ESPN News Desk





Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.