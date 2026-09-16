Washington Awaits Injury Clarity as Dallas Week Begins — Commanders Daily

As Washington pivots to Dallas Week, the Commanders await updates on Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo. Plus, Dorance Armstrong returns to the defensive line. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders brought in eight players Tuesday as the team braces for updates on several players who were injured Sunday against the Eagles. Washington brought in linebackers Anfernee Orji, Jahfari Harvey, and Emany Johnson; tight ends Devin Culp and Rivaldo Fairweather; edge rushers Marvin Jones Jr. and Benton Whitley; and veteran OL Lucas Patrick for a visit. The team then released OLB D.J. Johnson and CB Darius Rush from their practice squad.

Commanders PR

The Commanders brought in C/G Lucas Patrick for a visit today, per the wire.



Patrick, 33, played six games (one start) with the Bengals last season. Has 65 career starts. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2026

Reports Tuesday pointed to LB Frankie Luvu coming away from the game in Philly with a strained groin. They don't expect him to miss much time, but they'll know more about his availability on Wednesday. TE Chig Okonkwo also left the game with an injury, while Tyler Owens and Jordan Magee had some minor injuries coming out of the game as well.



With Week 2's first injury report due Wednesday, we'll get a better feel for the situation once we know who practices, who is limited, etc. If Washington clears Luvu, Okonkwo, Owens, and Magee, the open practice squad spots could just become normal depth churn at the bottom of the roster.



That means Dallas Week officially begins with the team trying to gauge who's available. They'll get edge rusher Dorance Armstrong back this week from suspension, adding another weapon to Daronte Jones' arsenal. Before Washington gets too deep into fixing what went wrong against Philadelphia, it first needs to know which players will actually be available to make those corrections against Dallas.



Antonio Williams Earns Rookie of the Week Nomination

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams made his presence felt quickly in his first regular-season game, finishing with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. His performance was enough to earn a nomination for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. Washington spent all offseason trying to figure out which of its young receivers would separate from the pack, and Williams wasted little time showing he can be part of the answer.

Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut



4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026

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