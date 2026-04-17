Commanders Star Terry McLaurin Shares Vision for Team's First Round Selection

There has been much to make about what the Washington Commanders will do with the seventh overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and we will soon find out what exactly that game plan is once the draft gets underway and players start to be selected.

General manager Adam Peters hasn't given any hints as to the battle plan in the first round, but it's seemingly come down to two options: trade back and acquire draft capital or stay put and acquire one of the draft's top players.

Many have let their thoughts be known on what they think Washington should do, but for the first time, we are hearing from a player inside the locker room. In a recent sit-down on the "Built Different Podcast", star wide receiver Terry McLaurin talked plenty of things non-football related, but also dove a bit into what he thinks the team could do when they are on the clock.

Best Player Available

"I think we're in a very unique situation, I think we could go best player available," McLaurin said. "We've done a really good job in free agency so far. When you get that top-10 pick, I think another receiver, [Notre Dame RB] Jeremiyah Love, there's some great Buckeye defensive players, as well. I think we'll probably go best player available."

No one seems to know what the Commanders will do when they are up, with pundits being all over the place when it comes to their mock drafts, but McLaurin understands the unique situation the team is in, thanks to a successful offseason.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taking the best player available at seven makes the most sense. There will be plenty of options to choose from, and none seem to be someone the Commanders aren't willing to take. Whether on offense or defense, the Commanders are guaranteed to get one of the top talents in the 2026 class.

Positional value has almost disappeared in the first round this go around, with the premium positions not living up to what we have seen in the past. That will make for an exciting first round, but there will undoubtedly be teams out there that aren't fans of the chaos that is likely to ensue.

The Commanders have holes on defense and offense, so they can't really go wrong when it comes to what position they select in the first round. If they want to continue adding to the offense for Jayden Daniels, Jeremiyah Love, or a wideout like Carnell Tate would make a ton of sense. And if they go defense, they will have even more options to choose from at all three levels, including fellow Ohio State Buckeyes Caleb Downs and possibly Sonny Styles.

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