Best Case Scenario for the Commanders in First Round of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders enter the 2026 NFL Draft holding the seventh overall pick, but this isn’t just about who they take; it’s about how they move that night. After a 5–12 season, this roster still has gaps, and navigating the board correctly matters as much as the name they will say on draft night.

Paying the Price for Tunsil

The aggressive move to bring in Laremy Tunsil came at a cost. The Commanders have no second- or fourth-round picks. So now, everything about this draft starts with maximizing the value they have at No. 7 and figuring out how to make up for what they lost.

The ideal night for Washington starts before they are even on the clock.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If quarterback-needy teams see players like Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Alabama’s Ty Simpson slipping, their phone should be ringing. A trade back that lands Washington an extra Day 2 pick, especially a second-rounder, would be a big win for the night.

Patience Could Pay Off Big

But if the board doesn’t fall that way, patience comes into play.

Because if a top-tier talent falls that night, it could help them tremendously. While the defense could use help, whether that’s an edge like Rueben Bain Jr. or a linebacker like Sonny Styles, the most impactful move might be on offense.

Terry McLaurin is still an elite wide receiver, but for the offense to really take off, Jayden Daniels needs a true No. 2 receiver.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Nightmare of Getting Stuck at No. 7

Now, the nightmare scenario is getting stuck.

No trade offers. Watching the top tackles and edge rushers fly off the board in the first six picks. That’s where flexibility has to kick in. Washington can’t afford to be locked into one position. By the end of Round 1, they need to walk away addressing at least one of their biggest needs: wide receiver, cornerback, or linebacker.

What a “Perfect Night” Actually Looks Like

At the end of the night, the goal is simple for the organization.

Peters walks away with an extra Top-100 pick and a Day 1 starter who adds value to the offense and another target for Daniels. Because in a draft where depth is already a concern, the worst thing Washington can do is stand still.

The best-case scenario? They leave Round 1 better than they came in and actually set them up for a better season than last year.

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