5 Late-Round Sleepers the Commanders Can’t Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

All of the attention leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft has been on what will happen in the first round. That hasn't been more obvious for the Washington Commanders, who will have plenty of options at their disposal when they are on the clock with the seventh overall pick.

While the first-round talent is always the center of discussion, general manager Adam Peters has done a fantastic job of landing solid production from the later rounds.

It's never a good decision to write off late-rounders as guys who won't make it in the league or as practice-squad players, so we took a gander at some of the top late-round sleepers that the Commanders can't afford to miss out on who could become contributors.

Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A legit vertical threat for the Yellow Jackets, Rivers didn't get the spotlight at Tech that many others do elsewhere. Rivers averaged 14 yards per catch this past season and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, further exemplifying his ability to beat defenders deep.

Teams cheated by covering Terry McLaurin last season, so getting Rivers in the later rounds would give the Commanders someone who can take the safeties off McLaurin and take the top off a defense. Rivers would also provide immediate value on special teams as a gunner.

Washington CB Tacario Davis

Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis (23) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hampered by multiple injuries at Washington in his final collegiate season, Davis' stock plummeted despite his elite size and tenacious play style outside, where he showed he can survive in press-man coverage.

Davis led the Arizona Wildcats, his prior team before Washington, in pass breakups and could develop into a starting-caliber outside corner as long as his health holds up.

Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich

Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Service Academy players are often overlooked when it comes to the NFL Draft, but Heidenreich is a legit weapon on offense that might be too good to pass up.

Setting the Navy receiving record in 2025, Heidenreich isn't just a receiver but also a capable rusher. In a system that will rely on different looks and versatility under David Blough, Heidenreich is that type of Swiss Army Knife player who can catch out of the backfield or play out of the slot.

Maryland S Jalen Huskey

Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A hometown product who transferred from Bowling Green, Huskey is a safety who has a true nose for the ball after recording seven interceptions over the past two seasons. While there is more to be desired from a speed standpoint, his instincts are the real separator.

For a secondary that struggled at all levels last season, Huskey's ability to read the quarterback's eyes and provide safety depth would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Commanders' secondary.

Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Sapp is seen as a tweener (EDGE/DT) at the next level. Where he lacks with his bend off the edge, he more than makes up for it with an elite bull-rush and run-stuffing ability.

In defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' new scheme, Sapp could be seen as the perfect fit as someone who can play outside but also kick inside. His high motor would also be a welcome addition, and he would provide valuable depth across the defensive line.

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