The Commanders 'Love Love' and Ready to Lock Him in With the 7th Overall Pick

The NFL Draft is officially one week away, and that means that mock drafts are being finalized, teams have their boards filled out, and rumors are beginning to swirl.

The Washington Commanders have a constructive dilemma on their hands with their seventh overall selection in the first round. They have areas of need at linebacker, cornerback, and wide receiver, with plenty of top-end talent to choose from at those positions of need when they are on the clock.

However, they could also take the best running back in the class, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, to give Jayden Daniels and the offense another potent weapon. And according to a recent report from Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, the Commanders will jump at the opportunity to select Love if he falls to them at seven.

Washington 'Loves Love'

"Several people tell me the team will jump all over Jeremiyah Love if he falls into their laps, with the direct quote being, “The team loves Love.” He’d be an additional weapon for Jayden Daniels, who’s coming off an injury-plagued season, and would end Washington’s running-back-by-committee approach. He has the potential to upgrade the offense instantly, but the Commanders can only get him if he makes it out of the top five."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, is an all-around weapon on offense who can be an every-down back for the Commanders' offense.

Yes, the Commanders have a full cupboard in their running back room after signing Rachaad White and Jerome Ford to one-year deals to join Jacory Croskey-Merritt and re-signing Jeremy McNichols, but getting a player of Love's caliber doesn't come around every day. Add in that two or even three of the group of White, Ford, and McNichols could be on the outs after their one-year deals, and it makes more sense for the Commanders to secure the position heading into the future.

The trouble becomes whether or not Love will actually be there when the Commanders are up to pick.

Love has been highly mocked to Washington, but two teams stand in their way of being able to require him: the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants.

Both the Titans and Giants have been involved in talks about taking Love with the fourth and fifth picks, respectively. The Titans currently have Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Michael Carter, so it seems less likely that they would go the running back route, given the depth, along with new head coach Robert Saleh's defensive identity that likely leans them towards taking a defensive player.

The Giants have depth with the likes of Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, and Cam Skattebo. However, the latter of the group is coming off a gruesome season-ending leg injury that could impact his availability in 2026 and could hamper some of his production. That makes it more likely that we could see Love go fifth overall, just two picks ahead of the Commanders.

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